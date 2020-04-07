Jos Buttler's WC 2019 Winning Jersey's Auction Bid Reaches ₹61.36 Lakh: Report

At the time of writing this report, there were 10 hours left before the highest bidder takes home a historic piece of cricket memorabalia. England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler recently put up his jersey for an auction and the highest bid is already sitting at a lofty £65,800 (₹61.36 lakh). This jersey is a piece of cricket history as it was worn by Buttler when he effected the run out in the Super Over of the 2019 Cricket World Cup to win England its first-ever World Cup, that too on home soil. Buttler is now aiming to help out the needy by raising money for essential equipment during the UK lockdown.

UK lockdown: Jos Buttler hopes to raise money to provide essential equipment for Coronavirus

According to a report in The Sun, Jos Buttler is raising money for the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals who are working tirelessly during the UK lockdown to fight the coronavirus. As mentioned in the piece, Buttler's wife's aunt works at the Royal Brompton and Buttler had come to know of the how the hospital is struggling to provide essentials to its workers. Buttler then made a contribution to the hospital's donation page along with a few English cricketers. He was then informed of how the hospital needed to raise £100000 (₹93.21 lakh) for emergency equipment and it was for this reason that Buttler decided to put up his prized shirt for an auction.

Buttler commented how he kept wearing the shirt until the next morning and it smells of the sweat during the game and the alcohol after the it. The shirt is also autographed by players of the English squad. The last known bid for the shirt on its eBay page stands at £65,800 (₹61.36 lakh). Buttler also commented on the recent contribution that he and other centrally contracted players like Ben Stokes made to the ECB and other noble causes. Buttler added that he felt that this money should go to the grassroots cricketers and their fraternity as they are the backbone of English cricket. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a UK lockdown and the English cricket summer's future is highly unpredictable.

IPL 2020: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to return for the Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are important core members of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. The two players have been in the team since the IPL 2018 and have contributed massively. The current future of the IPL is under doubts as the coronavirus situation in India is not under control yet. The BCCI will make an announcement about IPL 2020's fate in the coming days.

