Pawan Kalyan Responds To Baba Sehgal's Music Video On Twitter; Read Here

Baba Sehgal took to his Twitter to wish Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan on his birthday on September 2, 2020. Pawan Kalyan replied to his tweet expressing gratitude to the singer for taking efforts for creating a music video for him on this special occasion. Here’s a conversation between the two on Twitter.

Baba Sehgal’s Song

Baba Sehgal shared a music video featuring himself named Pawan Kalyan Magic. This is a remix version of Pawan Kalyan’s Power video that had released 7 years ago. The singer has added Hindi lyrics to the song talking about actor Pawan Kalyan and praising him and his acting skills.

The 3-minute song starts with Hindi lyrics and moves to Telugu in the second half. Baba Sehgal has added a virtual background while he sings the song. He tweeted the video writing, ”Let’s celebrate- Let’s Party and enjoy the Club remix on this special occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. Full Video on YouTube - LINK IN THE BIO #HBDPaá´¡anKalyan #PSPK28 #Pawanism #pawankalyan”. Take a look at the tweet:

Let’s celebrate- Let’s Party and enjoy the Club remix on this special occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday ðŸŽ

Full Video on YouTube - LINK IN THE BIO#HBDPaá´¡anKalyan #PSPK28 #Pawanism #pawankalyan pic.twitter.com/CM1Tkdbn2L — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 2, 2020

Pawan Kalyan’s Reply

The Telugu actor turned 49 on September 2, 2020. He took to Twitter to thank Baba Sehgal for the video and his wishes. Pawan Kalyan wrote, "Dear Shri Baba Sehgal, Thank you for the good wishes. Your energetic music infused a great life into the films, I have featured. Wishing you very best sir". He complements the singer for his energetic songs that Pawan Kalyan has worked in. Read the tweet here:

Dear Shri Baba Shehgal,Thank you for the good wishes. Your energetic music infused a great life into the films , I have featured. Wishing you very best sir.ðŸ™ — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 3, 2020

Baba Sehgal replied to this tweet of Pawan Kalyan. He mentioned that it had always been a tremendous pleasure working with the actor. His tweet reads, "I am extremely delighted with your reply and it has always been a tremendous pleasure to be a part of your movies. Stay blessed, happy and the POWER STAR you are not only for me but for all your fans across the country and the globe".

I am extremely delighted with your reply and it has always been a tremendous pleasure to be a part of your movies. Stay blessed, happy and the POWER STAR you are not only for me but for all your fans across the country and the globe ðŸ™â¤ï¸ https://t.co/gI0FOz8PLQ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 3, 2020

Fans' reactions

A lot of fans wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday. Fans appreciated Baba Sehgal's efforts on creating this tribute song. Take a look at the comments.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram. The film is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu's film Pink. The film also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj playing major characters. The film was supposed to release in May but was stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

