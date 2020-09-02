Chiranjeevi Shares A Heartfelt Message On Pawan Kalyan's 49th Birthday; See Post

Today, September 2, 2020, is the 49th birthday of superstar Pawan Kalyan. On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, hundreds of fans took to social media to wish the actor. Even multiple big-name celebs like Chiranjeevi sent birthday wishes to the beloved Telugu star.

In his note, Chiranjeevi praised Pawan Kalyan's passion for acting and filmmaking. Moreover, Chiranjeevi also commended Pawan Kalyan for always thinking about "the people" and his fans.

Chiranjeevi shares a heartfelt note on Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday

Taking to social media, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt letter for his colleague Pawan Kalyan, who is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Written completely in Telugu, Chiranjeevi wished Pawan Kalyan on the occasion of his birthday and also called him an actor who worked for the people. Chiranjeevi claimed that while he and Pawan Kalyan were both different people, their goals were the same.

Moreover, Chiranjeevi wrote that Pawan Kalyan's heart "beat for people" and that he always wanted the best for his fans and supporters. Finally, Chiranjeevi wished Pawan Kalyan a happy birthday. Chiranjeevi also called Pawan the 'Janasena', which is also the name of the political party that he is affiliated with. The post also featured a photo of Chiranjeevi hugging Pawan Kalyan during an event.

Other stars who wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday include Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, and Ravi Teja. The two actors last featured together in the movie Shankar Dada Zindabad.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is set to make his return to Telugu cinema after a two-year-long hiatus. Pawan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, which is a Telugu remake of the Hindi movie Pink. Pawan Kalyan will play the role of a disgruntled lawyer, which was originally played by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Pawan Kalyan is also going to feature in an upcoming movie directed by Harish Shankar. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and its first look poster was shared today on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday. The movie has been tentatively titled PSPK 28. Below is the poster for the movie that was shared online by the production house.

