Pawan Kalyan’s B’day Trends With ‘#HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan’ On Twitter; See Tweets

The Indian film actor and producer Pawan Kalyan has a huge fan following. The actor-filmmaker is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Pawan Kalyan’s fans started a social media trend of wishing the actor with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan. While some fans sent birthday wishes prior to the actor’s special day, several have taken to Twitter today to wish Pawan Kalyan on his special day. You can check out some Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan tweets here:

Pawan Kalyan's birthday Tweets:

Several fans shared birthday greetings for Pawan Kalyan on Twitter. Some fans even posted about his upcoming film Vakeel Saab. Pawan Kalyan's birthday Tweets have crossed several records on Twitter. As of September, the actor’s birthday tweets made a record of 65 million tweets in 24 hours, according to a report by Sakshi Post. Here are some Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan tweets:

Happy birthday to our god#HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/NcoAL5VWIE — Chinta Sreenivasulu (@ChintaSreeniv10) September 2, 2020

All the best for nxt movie#HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/uTASjPinEL — Vivek Vardhan (@VivekVa94627357) September 2, 2020

YOU ARE THE TRUE LEADER @PawanKalyan Anna...

Al The Best And Hav A Safe Bday ...#HBDPawanKalyan #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan — Manideep Virat (@imManideepvirat) September 2, 2020

Wishing our chief Janasenani Pawan kalyan garu a very happy birthday ! @PawanKalyan ♥️ and those who lost their lives through electric shock while fixing the banner on the occasion of janasenani bday !

Rest in Peace Brothers 💚#HBDpawankalyan#HappybirthdayPawankalyan pic.twitter.com/7NQzkQEeUX — Pavan Vardhan (@PavanVardhan3) September 2, 2020

Happy Birthday Power Star ❤️ This time no stopping.. must break 100M tweets milestone today. #HBDPawanKalyan #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/mEw7yTx1n8 — Sachin Kumar (@sachinkumar_08) September 1, 2020

#HBDPawanKalyan. Powerstar For a reason 🤩🤩

Wishing him good health , happiness and peace in abundance on his 49th birthday. @PawanKalyan #HBDPawanKalyan #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/oR3N3n0Ng1 — suniljalsa (pacha) (@suniljalsa) September 1, 2020

More about Pawan Kalyan:

Pawan Kalyan has acted in several fans in the span of his career. Some of his famous films include Gabbar Singh, Jalsa, Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi and several others. While the actor has been nominated for several awards, he has also won several. Pawan Kalyan has won Filmfare awards for his films Gopala Gopala and Attarintiki Daredi. He was nominated in the category of Best Actor-Telugu. Further, the actor has also secured several awards for his role in the 2012 Telugu action-comedy, Gabbar Singh. The film was an adaptation of the Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg. Just like its counterpart, Gabbar Singh did extremely well at the box office and was also popular amongst the masses.

Pawan Kalyan is not just an actor but also a director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, playback singer as well as choreographer. Further, he is also a political leader and philanthropist. The actor was a member of the Praja Rajyam Party. The political party was established by his elder brother, Chiranjeevi. In 2014, Pawan Kalyan established his own political party and he named it Jana Sena Party. The actor also wrote a book to propagate the ideology of his political party.

Source: Pawan Kalyan’s Twitter

