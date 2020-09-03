Pawan Kalyan Set To Collaborate Again With 'Gabbar Singh' Director; First Poster Revealed

Pawan Kalyan celebrated his 49th birthday, on September 2, 2020. Director Harish Shankar, who has earlier worked with Kalyan for the film Gabbar Singh, announced his next project by unveiling the first look of the upcoming film. The forthcoming film, tentatively titled PSPK 28, will star actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Sharing the PSPK 28 first look online, Harish Shankar wrote: Here Comes Our Concept Poster ...... @PawanKalyan @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @DoP_Bose #PSPK28 HAPPY BIRTHDAY ........ POWER STAR” (sic). PSPK 28's first poster was released as a surprise for Pawan Kalyan fans on the actor’s birthday.

Pawan Kalyan's next film with Gabbar Singh director announced on b'day

All details about PSPK 28

PSPK 28, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is set in New Delhi against the political/patriotic backdrop. On the first look poster, India Gate as well as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Iron Man of India, Vallabh Bhai Patel can be seen along with a cruiser bike and a religious book. The tagline on the first poster reads as, “This Time It’s Not Just Entertainment”.

Vakeel Saab motion poster released on superstar’s birthday

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, makers of the upcoming flick Vakeel Saab released the motion poster of the film. Sharing the film’s motion poster online, the producers wrote, “Wishing our #VakeelSaab, Power Star Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday!! Here is the #VakeelSaabMotionPoster”. (sic) Here’s the motion poster of the Pawan Kalyan starrer. Check out.

Vakeel Saab’s motion poster crossed 10 lakh views within a few hours after its release. It seems like the motion poster has managed to impress the moviegoers, who are raving about the superstar’s look. Moreover, a few social media users also wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday while commenting on the motion poster.

The movie, featuring Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in prominent roles, is the official remake of the Bollywood flick Pink which was released in the year 2016. The film is helmed by MCA (2017) fame Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their respective production banners. The movie’s release has been indefinitely pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

