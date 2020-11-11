Phoebe Bridgers Announces New EP ‘Copycat Killer’, Shares Orchestral Version Of ‘Kyoto’

Phoebe Bridgers is an American Indie musician from Los Angeles, California. Well known for her performance as a solo singer and songwriter, she is also popular for being a part of musical groups namely Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center. The rising star Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new EP titled Copycat Killer that features four new more orchestral recordings of songs from her critically praised album Punisher, which came out earlier this year. Phoebe has also shared a new video for the Copycat Killer version of her hit song Kyoto. Copycat Killer is due to be released on November 20 via Dead Oceans.

Also read: System Of A Down Unveils Two New Songs After 15 Years, Says 'The Time To Do Is Now'

Listen to Kyoto by Phoebe Bridgers Copycat Killer version below -

Her songs are recorded with Rob Moose. The Grammy Award-winning arranger, and string player has arranged and recorded strings for artists such as Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Moses Sumney, FKA twigs, HAIM, and more. The EP will firstly be exclusively available through Rough Trade on vinyl. Punisher has just come out at number 2 on Rough Trade Record Stores' new Albums of the Year list.

Phoebe Bridgers is on one of the two covers of their current print issue. Punisher includes Garden Song, and Kyoto, which were both number 1 on Songs of the Week list. I See You, was another one of the Songs of the Week, as well as I Know the End. Bridgers recently collaborated with Bright Eyes for their new song Miracle Of Life. She has also begun with her record label, Saddest Factory, which will operate in partnership with Dead Oceans.

Also read: Nicki Minaj Releases New Collab With NBA Youngboy Titled 'What That Speed Bout?'

Phoebe Bridgers made her debut with the studio album named Stranger in the Alps (2017), followed by Punisher (2020) which received widespread critical acclaim. At the beginning of her career, she played guitar and sang lead vocals in Einstein's Dirty Secret, and played bass in Sloppy Jane. Bridgers' career soared when she met American singer-songwriter, Ryan Adams, through mutual collaborator Harrison Whitford. Adams produced Phoebe's major-label debut 7 inches, Killer, and released it on his record label, PAX AM. At this time the two began a romantic relationship. In 2016, Phoebe Bridgers also supported Julien Baker on her 2016 East Coast tour.

Also read: Carly Rae Jepsen's New Song Illustrates How Christmas Is 'The Best Time Of The Year'

Also read: Saweetie And Jhené Aiko Come Together To Share A New Song, 'Back To The Streets'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.