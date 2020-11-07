System Of A Down Unveils Two New Songs After 15 Years, Says 'The Time To Do Is Now'

On November 5, 2020, the Armenian-American heavy metal band System of a Down released its first new album after 15 years. The two new provocative and political songs Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz talk about the on-going Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. The band aims on bringing change in society through their music while entertaining the audience and expanding their horizons.

We as SOAD have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. Read our full statement at https://t.co/QSDoanwK3B. #ProtectTheLand #GenocidalHumanoidz pic.twitter.com/AypVZ8b71l — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) November 6, 2020

The band has come back with another cause that speaks of ‘a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia'. System of a Down, which was formed in 1994, often made headlines for their songs based on drug abuse, politics and suicide. Their last project titled Hypnotize came back in 2005.

The band took to their Twitter handle to announce the release of the pair of new songs. They revealed the real motive behind the surprise release on the Bandcamp page. In the official statement, the band said, “The time to do is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice.”

They further wrote that they are proud to share these songs and they encouraged their fans to learn more about the origins of the homelands’ cultures. They went ahead to share the details of the ongoing war between the combined forces of Azerbaijan & Turkey and Artsakh. The band also took the initiative to collect donations for the cause informing their fans that the funds will be donated to Armenia Fund which is a US-based charity organisation helping those in need in Artsakh and Armenia with supplies needed for their basic survival.

System of a Down has its founding members-Serj Tankian who provides lead vocals and keyboards, Daron Malakian who again works on vocals and guitar, Shavo Odadijan who handles bass and backing vocals and John Dolmayan who is a drummer. In 1997, John replaced the initial drummer Andy Khachaturian. The band has released five studio albums all of them achieving commercial success.

