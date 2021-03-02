Pink Floyd's Popular Album 'Dark Side Of The Moon' Turns 48; Fans Celebrate Milestone

Pink Floyd has been considered one of the most widely followed musical bands for decades. Some of their classic songs and albums of the rock band have made a massive impact in the world of rock music. They have been a globally successful band for decades, owing to the success of their albums. One of their top studio albums is Dark Side of the Moon, which has officially completed forty-eight years since its release in 1973. The album has been trending on social media, as the fans of Pink Floyd celebrate the milestone.

'Dark Side of the Moon' completes 48 years

Pink Floyd has entertained generations of audiences with their songs and albums. Dark Side of the Moon happens to be one of the highlight albums of the band, which has a list of songs that fans enjoy even today. March 1 marks 48 years since the album of released and all the loyal fans of this band have taken to social media to express their excitement for this milestone. Many fan pages of the band tweeted about this, which was followed by excited reactions from their fans, who reminisced about their personal experiences of this album.

On this day in 1973, Pink Floyd released "The Dark Side of the Moon", that became one of the best-selling albums of all time. pic.twitter.com/OUsJhc7yMK — Rock N Roll Pictures (@RockNRollPics) March 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Is Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Based On A True Story? How Is Syd Barett Connected To Album?

They called the album a ‘masterpiece’ and mentioned their favourite songs from the album. Netizens were also seen tweeting about various trivia about Pink Floyd and this album. Eclipse and Us and Them were some of the most commonly mentioned songs of this album, both of whom are considered to be some of the band’s evergreen songs by their fans. Dark Side of the Moon happens to be the eighth studio album of Pink Floyd.

The reflection of my piano adds a cool effect to my image of my next listen...one of my all time favorite albums: Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.”



Is there a better album closing than “Us and Them” through “Eclipse?”



There isn’t. Change my mind. #PinkFloyd pic.twitter.com/J3rNCQ3OrQ — Records Revisited Podcast (@PodcastRecords) March 1, 2021

Legendary, best album of all time — . (@bobsacamanoo) March 1, 2021

My first pop rock album I bought, right in 1973.

Yes... I've been lucky... 🤗 — Domenico P. 🇮🇹🇪🇺 #quellarobali (@Domenico_p6) March 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Pink Floyd Announces A YouTube Concert Series In Line With Their Twitter Series

The musical group has carried on for many decades and has retained its strong and loyal fan base for many years. While some of the old band members retired from the group, they were replaced by fresh talent. They had last come up with The Early Years 1965–1972, a few years after the release of The Endless River, which came out in 2014. Pink Floyd has built a fan base all over the world with their top-quality rock music.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Shares Pink Floyd 'pièce De Résistance' Of Hardeep Puri Meeting; Painting A Draw

ALSO READ: Pink Floyd: All-time Loved Albums And Songs By The British Rock Band

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.