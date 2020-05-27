PM Modi Lauds Bharat Symphony's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Hails It As 'beautiful Rendition'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud the efforts of over a hundred musicians and notable Indian soloists who participated in creating the Bharat Symphony with the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The Prime Minister's tweet came in response to veteran Indian violinist L Subramaniam's post where he dedicated the symphony 'to our country & our honourable PM'. The musical piece is orchestrated by Subramaniam and includes bits by some legendary Indian artists along with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Have a look:

Brilliant rendition! Conveys the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam well. Great effort by those who are a part of this. https://t.co/gKw40ZjOp7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2020

Some of the remarkable artists from the Indian film and music industry who have collaborated for this initiative are Pandit Jasraj, Pt. Birju Maharaj, K.J Yesudas, actor Hema Malini, Begum Parveen Sultana, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Usha Uthup, Kavita Krishnamurti, Hariharan, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Sonu Nigam, Bindu Subramaniam and Mahati Subramaniam. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase which means – “The world is one family.” The original verse appears in Maha Upanishad (Chapter 6, verse 71) and also in the Vedas. This is considered one of the most important moral values in Indian society.

Listen to the beautiful rendition here:

Recently, celebrities representing the Gujarati community also came together for a special video to express solidarity with the ‘corona warriors’ and the Prime Minister. The video features some notable Gujarati actors performing pooja, traditional dance, and using folded hands to say, “I am Gujarati, I am with you.” Visuals of the frontline fighters, doctors, healthcare workers, sanitisation workers, police amid their efforts in the battle can also be seen. Apart from snippets of PM’s speech addressing the pandemic, they also term the PM as a ‘mahanayak’ (hero).

Have a look:

https://t.co/0MXaQuk0oF. a song for our PM shri Narendra modi @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, India is currently in the fourth phase of the lockdown, that is underway for over two months now. The current phase is set to last till May 31. India witnessed a spike of close to 6535 cases on Monday, and the current figure stands at 83,004 active cases and 4337 deaths.

