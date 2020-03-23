Janta Curfew: AAI Expresses Gratitude To All Those Working Across Country, Thanks PM Modi

The Airport Authorities of India (AAI) on Sunday expressed gratitude to all those people who are working amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country. Taking to Twitter, the AAI posted a video of the staff clapping for them as well as saluting the Indians for the success of the Janata Curfew. The authority also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

AAI salutes all Indians for success of #JantaCurfew & expresses gratitude to all who are working tirelessly across #AAI airports & the country. Our team thanks Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for leading the citizens in this fight against the epidemic. #clapsforourcarers #coronawarriors pic.twitter.com/YxLGPYmg7Z — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, several other airport authorities have expressed gratitude.

Applaud the selfless services of a lot of essential service employees in the airport. They all line up from all agencies along with passengers in front of counters and applaud together. pic.twitter.com/4yiZGi0xi2 — BPI Airport, AAI,Bhubaneswar (@aaibpiairport) March 22, 2020

Janata Curfew in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a Janta Curfew on Sunday in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. He had appealed to citizens to maintain combined isolation by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, and paying a tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working, at 5 PM.

“With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew," PM Modi had said.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 338,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,688 people. Meanwhile, around 99,003 have reportedly been recovered.

In India, over 400 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, seven deaths have been reported till now. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

