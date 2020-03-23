Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Poem About Janta Curfew, Calls It "great Example Of Human Bonding"

On March 22nd, 2020, India created history as the public showed their gratitude towards the people who are working for our health and safety even as the Coronavirus outbreak has reached the pandemic stage. Many people took to their social media and shared a video of themselves clapping, ringing bells or plates during the Janta Curfew. Actor Ayuhsmann Khurrana took to his social media account and recited a poem where he expressed how overwhelmed he was seeing and hearing the clapping and bells. Read on to know more.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens down a poem on Janta Curfew

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video where he can be seen reciting a poem he had penned down. He started with saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, what I witnessed at 5 O’clock right now was pretty historical. I think it was a great example of human bonding, the human spirit. We are all together in this.” He went ahead and delivered his poem. Check out the video below.

Apart from this, his wife and filmmakers Tahira Kashyap shared a couple of pictures and videos where her family can be seen clapping and ringing bells from the actor’s balcony. In the pictures below, one can see her family from Chandigarh clapping, then in the next one her kids and other people in her house are clapping and in the last one, Ayushmann can be seen blowing whistles.

