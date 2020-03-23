Karthik Aaryan Dons A 'unique' Hat To Salute Emergency Workers During Janta Curfew

Kartik Aaryan recently broke the internet a few days ago when he shared a video of a monologue where he appeals to his fans to stay at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, he has been practising various quirky ways to urge fans to stay safe during this time. He recently also revealed how he spent his Janta Curfew. Take a look at it.

Kartik Aaryan wears a pan on his head amid Janta Curfew

Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media to share with his fans how he spent his Sunday which was declared Janta Curfew by the government. Yesterday, many people across the country came together to clap their hands and cheer the people in the medical field who have selflessly helped a lot during the coronavirus outbreak. Many people even came out to their balconies with utensils, bells, musical instruments, etc.

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself wearing a pan on his head. He was seen holding a steel plate and ladle in his hand. While sharing the same on his social media, Kartik Aaryan wrote that it was a “divine” and magical experience to see such togetherness.

The actor even thanked PM Narendra Modi for “bringing the country together in this way”. Kartik Aaryan also added, “With everyone coming together, the energy is through the roof. We all Salute the Selfless Heroes”.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post here:

Kartik Aaryan’s monologue on #CoronaStopKaroNa was lauded by many members of the film industry and even the Prime Minister himself. PM Narendra Modi even shared the same on his social media and urged people to follow the same. Quickly after Kartik Aaryan’s video broke the internet, the hashtag that he used also became widely popular among fans.

