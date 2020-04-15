UFC: Donald Cerrone Features Alongside Post Malone In Netflix Movie 'Spenser Confidential'

Little was heard of Donald Cerrone after the 40-second defeat to Conor McGregor. However, he recently featured in a brand new Netflix movie titled, ‘Spenser Confidential’. The just under two-hour long action thriller is available on Netflix and features celebrities like Post Malone and Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg has previously worked with former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey and this time ‘Cowboy’ has accompanied him in the brand new thriller, ‘Spenser Confidential’. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

UFC: Donald Cerrone features alongside Post Malone in ‘Spenser Confidential’ of Netflix

The Netflix movie is based on a crime plot where Post Malone and Donald Cerrone play titular roles. In the trailer, UFC fighter Donald Cerrone reveals to Mark Wahlberg that he and his fellow prison inmates have a “going away message” which turns out to be a nasty brawl between them. Meanwhile, Post Malone also bumps into the brawl until the police officials intervene and take control. Spenser Confidential released on Netflix on March 6 and has received a positive response from the audiences.

Apart from Mark Wahlberg, Post Malone and Donald Cerrone, Spenser Confidential also features other major faces in the cast. Alan Arkin, Bokeem Woodbine, and Collen Camp have also played major roles in the new Netflix movie. The movie is directed by Peter Berg, who is known for his works like Mile 22 (2018), Patriot’s day (2016), Battleship (2012), and Deepwater Horizon (2016).

UFC: Donald Cerrone's next UFC fight

According to reports, Dana White has already scheduled the next UFC live event and Donald Cerrone is expected to step up against Anthony Pettis in the card. However, Dana White is yet to finalise the venue of the fight. Here’s how the next UFC live event is expected to go down for the fans.

