Post Malone To Be A Part Of Pokemon's 25th Anniversary, Will Perform A Virtual Concert

Global pop icon Post Malone will be a part of Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebration on February 27, 2021. The Pokémon Company International announced P25, a series of musical events that pop star Katy Perry will headline. Post Malone's virtual concert was announced on the official Pokemon Youtube channel with a 30-second teaser that featured an animated Pokemon version of Post Malone. Here is everything you need to know about Post Malone's concert.

Details about Post Malone's virtual concert

According to a report by Meaww, globally popular rapper and singer Post Malone will be a part of Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebrations and would hold a virtual concert as well. Not just performances by world-renowned artists, an additional event of Pokemon Go would also take place among other events. The digital concert will stream on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 7 PM EST. Fans who want to tune into the virtual performance can do so by visiting The Pokémon Company's official Twitch and YouTube accounts.

The performance will also be streamed on the official 25th-anniversary website, giving people more than one way to watch and stream it. Fans can also watch a curated selection of music-themed episodes of the Pokemon animated series on the same day as that of the concert. This can be done via Pokemon TV, either on the web or by downloading the app. The highly-anticipated event is being held in partnership with Universal Music Group. The Pokémon Company has also revealed that fans should expect more events to be announced before Post Malone's digital concert, but details of the same haven't been revealed yet.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to make the announcement regarding the virtual concert. He shared a video in which he can be seen getting out of his car and walking to the stage, while a voice in the background says how the 25 years of Pokemon have only been possible because of the fans. At the end of the short video, Malone opens his hand and looks at the iconic Pokemon ball, and turns into an animated version of himself, which is when he goes on stage amidst loud cheer by the fans.

Image Credits: Post Malone Official Instagram Account

