Post Malone Could Be A Minecraft Youtuber If Not A Platinum-selling Music Artist

Minecraft is one of the most played games all over the globe. Because of its popularity, you can find players from every age group trying to compete against each other. But recently, a popular music artist is rumoured to be a Minecraft fanatic. Post Malone has been linked to rumours about playing Minecraft if he did not take up music. Read more about Post Malone and Minecraft.

Was Post Malone a Minecraft YouTuber?

The platinum-selling artist Post Malone was once a hardcore Minecraft gamer. This can be confirmed by looking at the now-defunct Minecraft gaming group’s official fandom page. The page confirms that Post Malone had initially joined the group when it was called Team Crafted. The gaming team was founded in February 2012 and it was disbanded in a small time period of two years. But the gaming group has given the community some of the most popular creators including SkyDoesMinecraft, MinecraftUniverse, Setosorcerer, HuskyMudkipper, KermitPlaysMC, and others. But could you imagine, Posty behind a computer spending hours and hours on Minecraft?

More about Minecraft

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game went super hit and sold around 200 million copies sold across all platforms. The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently. In the game, the players are supposed to explore a blocky, procedurally-generated 3D world that has an infinite terrain. The player may even come across some new raw materials, craft tools and items, and build structures or earthworks. In the year 2014, Microsoft managed to buy Mojang and the Minecraft intellectual property for US$2.5 billion. Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Earth are some of the latest released Minecraft games currently.

