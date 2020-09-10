Prince Narula Announces New Song With Wife Yuvika Chaudhary; Shares Teaser

Prince Narula recently took to Instagram to announce his upcoming song with his ladylove Yuvika Chaudhary. The actor first shared the poster of the song title as Jealousy. The monochrome poster has Prince Narula in the casual look with a Fedora hat while Yuvika Chaudhary is spotted glammed up in a sequin dress. The actor shared the poster with the caption, “Wo jalti hai toh jalne di, Apna gaana chalne do. Jealousy soon. âœŒðŸ»@yuvikachaudhary @dhruvyogiofficial” (sic). Prince Narula’s fans were in complete awe and also shared their excitement for the song. Take a look at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s song poster:

Prince Narula shares an audio teaser of Jealousy

Prince Narula also shared an audio teaser of the song Jealousy. For the audio teaser, the poster of the song was shared with a heart sticker. The audio makes it evident that Jealousy is a Punjabi song based on the girl getting jealous because of her partner’s actions. Prince Narula shared the teaser with the caption, “Jalne wale ko jalne do bus hume chalne do kyu ke ye hai spcl one with my baby @yuvikachaudhary @dhruvyogiofficial Poster work done by @abhinav_peer @abhi”. Take a look at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s song’s audio teaser.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's music video Shikayat

Prince Narula is currently a part of a reality show Roadies Revolution as a gang leader. The actor is also gearing up for two music videos Strange and Flop Love. Earlier, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were featured in a music video titled Shikayat. The lyrics of Shikayat are written by Harsh Limbachiyaa, and the song was composed by Ved Sharma. Shikayat song is all about sorrow and grief of a lover after he loses his partner.

The close to the 3-minute music video of the song narrates the story of a man who loses his partner. The video starts with Prince Narula seeing pictures of him with Yuvika Chaudhary. He is seen thinking about all the good memories he had spent with her. Shikayat music video has glimpses of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary romancing with each other and spending quality time while exploring the city. At the end of the video, Prince Narula is seen crying with a photo frame of Yuvika Chaudhary. The lyrics of the song narrates the story of blaming God for all things that happened and why there is no happy ending to the love story that was so magical and perfect.

