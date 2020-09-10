Prince Narula And His Wife Yuvika Chaudhary Test Negative For COVID-19

Actor Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have tested negative for COVID-19. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Yuvika Chaudhary opened up about being isolated with her husband post her COVID-19 test. The actor said that they had travelled from Chandigarh to Mumbai with all the precautions but still decided to isolate themselves completely in their house. She added that they cautiously didn’t step out of their house.

Yuvika Chaudhary further informed that she along with her husband Prince Narula went for COVID-19 test. The actor added they got their reports on Wednesday and tested negative for COVID-19. She also mentioned that as they were at home and completely isolated themselves, people assumed that they have tested positive for COVID-19, however it was never the case.

Prince Narula posts adorable video for Yuvika Chaudhary

In the recent past, Prince Narula shared a video from his wedding with Yuvika Chaudhary. The duo was seen sharing a romantic moment as they looked into each other’s eyes and flashed a wide smile for the pictures. At the end of the video, Prince Narula also planted a kiss on Yuvika’s forehead. Both of them were seen glammed up in wedding attires.

Prince Narula posted the video with an adorable caption. He wrote, “❤️ @yuvikachaudhary chal dubara shadi karte hai ❤️ 2 saal hone wale hai humare shadi ko par mujhe aj bhe tum mere gf lagte ho kya karu mainn 😂❤️😂😻😄😃🥴”. Fans in huge number complimented the duo and also praised their chemistry. Take a look at this video.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's music video

In the recent past, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary featured in a romantic music video titled Shikayat. The lyrics of the heart touching song were penned down by Harsh Limbachiyaa, and the song was composed and crooned by Ved Sharma. Lyrically, Shikayat is all about love and grief. This heart-wrenching song tells the story of a man who loses his soulmate. In the video, Prince Narula can be seen reminiscing some good old memories with Yuvika. The music video narrates the story of a lover who blames God for the circumstances and his life. Take a look at the music video of the song.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met for the first time on the sets of Big Boss 9. Both the contestants felt affectionate towards each other while they were together inside the house. Prince Narula proposed to Yuvika Chaudhary on February 14, 2018, and the couple tied the knot on October 12, 2018. They are often seen making appearances at several reality shows together.

