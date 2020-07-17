Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula's Latest Music Video 'Shikayat' Is All About Heartbreaks

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary, who is among one of the most popular telly couples. Recently, they featured in a romantic music video titled Shikayat. The lyrics of this heart touching song was penned down by Harsh Limbachiyaa, and the song was composed and crooned by Ved Sharma. Lyrically, Shikayat is all about love and grief.

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary’s ‘Shikayat’

This heart-wrenching song articulates the complaint from a man who has lost his soulmate. Prince, in the video, can be seen cherishing the fond memories that he spent with Yuvika. The music video essays how a lover is blaming circumstances and questioning god for his meaningless life. The melancholic lyrics of the song traces the feelings of brokenness and sorrow.

In a recent interview with a news portal, the singer Ved Sharma said that Shikayat is a song that conveys the feelings of a broken heart. It showcases how a lover grieves at the loss of their soulmate. According to him, the importance of a person is only felt in their absence, hence he urged everyone to express their feeling to their loved ones. Ved added that he experimented a lot with the music to capture the emotional depth required for the song and he is glad that it turned out to be both beautiful & emotional.

On the other hand, Prince feels that Shikayat has brought him and Yuvika much closer. During the interaction, he was seen saying that everyone should cheer and hug their partners because no one knows what may happen tomorrow. Yuvika feels that the song will touch the right chord of the audiences.

Prince & Yuvika’s love story is nothing less than a fairy-tale romance. The duo met each other inside the house of Bigg Boss 9. After the show, the duo decided to tie the knot in the year 2018. Since then the duo has time and again given major couple goals to their fans. Both are smitten by each other and their Instagram is a testimony to it.

(Promo Image: Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram & still from Shikayat)

