Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's Old Wedding Surfaces Online; Fans Call Them Couple Goals

An old video of Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s wedding surfaced the social media and it has been making the fans of the two very nostalgic. The two started dating after they contested together on Bigg Boss 9. After a courtship of around 2 years, the two got married in the year 2018.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary wedding's old video goes viral

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. The wedding ceremony of the couple was a very fancy one with many media portals covering the wedding. Fans of the two have been going gaga over the throwback video and numerous fans called the two couple goals.

In the video, one can see Yuvika and Prince having their jai maal ceremony. In this ceremony, the bride and the groom put a garland around each other's neck. After the two put garlands around each other's necks, the two also kissed each other's foreheads. Watch the video below.

While Yuvika was looking gorgeous in a maroon lehenga choli and dupatta, Prince was clad in a cream coloured sherwani. The two were surrounded by their friends and family during the auspicious ceremony. Some of them clicked selfies with the then newly-wed couple.

Read Also | Prince Narula's Prank On His Wife, Yuvika Chaudhary Earns A Kick From Her, Watch Video

Fans react

Career of Yuvika Chaudhry

Yuvika Chaudhary first appeared on the big screen in a small role in the film, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. She then participated in a reality show Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj in the year 2004 and later got a pivotal role in the serial Astitva..Ek Prem Kahani. After having appeared in several ad commercials and soap operas, Yuvika got a role in the film Om Shanti Om.

She portrayed the character of Dolly Arora and shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. She was last seen in S P Chauhan in the year 2019. In this movie, she shared the screen with Jimmy Shergill, and Yashpal Sharma.

Read Also | Priyanka Chopra Wishes Mindy Kaling On B'day, Says 'can't Wait To Be On Set Together'

What has Prince Narula been up to?

Prince Narula has been appearing as a gang leader on the reality show MTV Roadies for many seasons now. The actor was also seen in Bombers, a ZEE5 series in which he portrayed the character of Bali. Other than that, he has been featured in several music videos like Jai Veeru, Burnout. The actor along with Yuvika Chaudhary has won the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 in the year 2019.

Read Also | 37 Years Of 1983 World Cup: Kabir Khan Salutes Team India, Says 'history Was Written'

Read Also | Charlize Theron Sets Her Record Straight On Relation With Sean Penn: 'We Were Just Dating'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.