Priyank Sharma Starrer Song 'Khudkhushi', A Killer Indeed, Watch Here!

Priyank Sharma, the winner of Splitsvilla 10 and also the ex-contestant in Bigg Boss was part of a music video Khudkhushi. The peppy dance number is a remake of Aa Khushi Se Khudkhushi Karle from the film Darling and is sung by Neeti Mohan. The music video also features Rashmi Jha who takes the dance floor with Priyank Sharma.

The music video is directed by Vijay Ganguly and is shot in multiple glamorous locations, the first of which seems like an inside of a club. The second location is a massive mansion. The highlight of the video is definitely the bathtub scene, which looks inspired by Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do video.

Similar?

Watch Video:

Not only Priyank Sharma is displaying his boyish charms in the video but also delivered some dance steps. Rashmi Jha’s bedazzled avatar in sequins and embellished outfits also scored some points for the video. Apart from the visuals, the video has some catchy lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. The original hook line was given by Darling film’s music director Pritam himself. Overall, the song is a party song and has been released towards the year-end as it is party season.

Priyank Sharma shared the news of song release on Twitter and IG:

