Priyank Sharma To Rannvijay; Here Are Stars Who Started Their Career With Reality Shows

Whether you love binge-watching reality television shows or not, you cannot deny the popularity that stars have gained. Numerous talented actors started their career with reality shows. Renowned personalities including Rannvijay Singha and Ayushmann Khurrana were once unknown faces who made it big in the industry. Without any further ado, we have penned down some of the television stars who started their career on reality television shows.

1. Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma rocked with his appearance in popular dating reality show Splitsvilla. His sizzling chemistry with Divya garnered a lot of attention from the audience. Furthermore, they became famous, thanks to that show. Priyank is not only an actor but also an ace dancer. He has been a part of a show, web series and some of the most-loved music videos.

2. Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka is a household name in the Indian television industry. She kick-started her journey with a reality show but big turn in her career happened when she won India’s Best Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj. After becoming the winner of Bhopal zone, the actor bagged the role in her first show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. There was no looking back after that. Divyanka Tripathi went on to play a prominent role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

3. Rannvijay Singha

'Roadies' was Rannvijay’s first big break. This adventurous army kid went on to become the winner of season one of that television show. He became associated with MTV Roadies and went on to host several other reality shows. Singha also tried his luck in Bollywood movies including Action Replayy, London Dreams and also bagged roles in Punjabi flicks such as Taur Mittran Di. Later on, he returned to the small screen with Pukaar.

