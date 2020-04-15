Gwen Stefani Turns Hairstylist For Beau Blake Shelton Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With the COVID-19 lockdown all over the globe, a trip to the hairstylist seems a long way off. During this situation, getting haircuts from partners at home seems to have become the latest trend. Recently singer Gwen Stefani gave her beau, Blake Shelton a haircut at home.

Blake Shelton receives a haircut from Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton shared this piece of news with Jimmy Fallon on video chat while in self-quarantine in his Oklahoma ranch home. Keeping him company is also Gwen Stefani. Suddenly popping up on the screen, Stefani reportedly told Fallon that she had been booked by Shelton for a haircut and she would not let a talk show interview prevent her from keeping her appointment.

Gwen Stefani came ready with clippers and attachments to give Blake Shelton his haircut. As she buzzed the sides of the latter's hair, he shared with Fallon how Gwen had learnt to bake bread. He also shared how he was building a fence and their life seemed to resemble Little House on the Prairie. Shelton also mentioned how they were living a self-sufficient life on the ranch.

Blake Shelton also reportedly opened up on The Voice's fate during the COVID-19 lockdown. He told Jimmy Fallon that they would have to come with something like the video chat interview. He mentioned how they would not be ready to host events like The Voice in LA just yet because of the pandemic. He also reportedly added that he did not know what the producers had in mind yet.

Watch Gwen Stefani give Blake Shelton a haircut:

Earlier, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was also seen cutting her husband, Virat Kohli's hair in a video. During the COVID-19 lockdown, while Anushka managed the kitchen scissors like a pro, Virat showed the audience his "gradual fade" done by his wife. Take a look:

