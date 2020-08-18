'Roadies Revolution' Contestant Tests Positive For COVID-19; Encourages Social Distancing

MTV Roadies Revolution contestant Sapna Malik recently took to social media to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID 19. In the video put up as a story, she could be seen highlighting how gravely the virus affects the system and how people need to take it more seriously. Sapna Malik’s video is being vividly shared on various fan handles as they wish her a speedy recovery.

MTV Roadies Revolution contestant Sapna Malik recently took to Instagram to share a few tips for her followers who have not been taking Coronavirus and the pandemic seriously. She posted a video on her story, revealing that she recently tested positive for COVID 19. In the video, she could be seen wearing a face mask and a white T-shirt while she wrote in a simple note that through the video, she aims at spreading awareness about social distancing and its importance.

Sapna Malik started off by stating that she is currently in COVID isolation ward as she tested positive for the virus. In the video posted, the Roadies Revolution contestant can be seen giving a heads up to the people who have not been taking the virus seriously. She can be seen shedding some light on how it is not a joke and must be taken seriously at all costs. She also mentioned that the symptoms are quite severe and painful in many ways. Sapna Malik can be seen asking her fans to take social distancing seriously as it might be the only way of keeping away from the virus.

The video is being shared by a number of her fans who also aim at spreading some awareness about COVID 19. Have a look at the video here.

The episodes of MTV Roadies Revolution had been recorded beforehand and hence she can still be seen on the show. The contestants were previously seen participating in an interesting yoga task which was followed by a vote out round. The yoga task was won by Prince Narula as they replicated various yoga asanas correctly.

