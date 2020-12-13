Raftaar's Instagram Posts With His Pet Dogs Are All Kind Of Cute And Adorable

Dilin Nair, popularly known as Raftaar, has been making waves in the music industry with his award-winning rap songs. The Indian rapper has collaborated with several inspiring artists from the industry. Raftaar is quite an avid social media user and most of his Instagram pictures are with adorable pets. Check out some Raftaar's Instagram posts below:

Raftaar's photos with these adorable pets

Raftaar shared this picture with his pet dog on the occasion of Diwali. Along with sharing a cute picture, Raftaar requested people through his social media to be responsible and be careful while bursting crackers since pets are scared of the sound of crackers.

Raftaar lovingly calls his pet dogs his daughters. He shared a picture with his two pets as he was sitting on the couch. Another picture the rapper shared was with his pet Chikku. He also shared that the pet he shared a picture with loved hanging out with him more often.

This is one of the most adorable dog posts on Raftaar's Instagram. He shared a picture of his sleeping pets on Instagram and wrote that they brought peace in his life. Many of Raftaar's Instagram posts are dedicated to his paw-friends and the words he pens down for them would only melt fans' hearts a little too much.

This picture of the rapper with his pet Chikku was taken when he adopted her. In the post, he wrote that they welcomed a new member in their family who only brought peace and happiness in their lives. He also wrote that watching his pet dogs play together was like meditation to him.

Raftaar shared this cute video of his father swimming with his pet Riri on Instagram on her second birthday. He thoughtfully wrote that he shared this video on Instagram to spread positivity and happiness. On the work front, Raftaar has been on his toes, making music for several movie songs. He is also seen as a judge and host in several reality TV shows. Apart from Hindi, Raftaar has also been a part of the South Indian film & music industry.

