'Loca Loca' To 'Saree Wali Girl', Sunny Leone's Best Music Videos To Add To Watchlist

Sunny Leone is best known for her Bollywood dance numbers. The model-actor made her acting debut in 2012 with Bollywood film Jism 2. Later on, Sunny Leone went to appear in films like Shootout at Wadala, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade and many others. Take a look at the best of Sunny Leone's music videos.

Loca Loca

Loca Loca is a party number featuring Sunny Leone with Raftaar and Shivi. While Shivi and Ariff Khan crooned the song, Raftaar performed a rap in the song. The song is composed by Ariff Khan. Loca Loca has more than 11 million views on Youtube with 69k likes.

Also Read | Sunny Leone gets ready for a ‘new adventure’ as she returns to Mumbai after 6 months

Saree Wali Girl

Saree Wali Girl is another dance number by Sunny Leone. The song is sung by Girik Aman. Saree Wali Girl has more than 25 million views on Sony Music India's official youtube channel. The song is written by Jaani, while B Praak has been credited for composing the music.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Sunny Leone & Daniel urge fans to vote; say 'suspense is killing'

Super Girl From China

Sung by Kanika Kapoor and Mika Singh, Super Girl From China stars Sunny Leone as the lead star in the music video. Super Girl From China is penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The song is directed by Ahmed Khan. The music is composed by Kanika Kapoor. The music video has received 155 million views.

Lovely Accident

Alongside Sunny Leone, Lovely Accident also features comedian Krushna Abhishek. The song is sung by Taposh & Harjot Kaur. Composed by Kaushik Akash Guddu (KAG) For Jam8, the lyrics are penned by Shloke Lal. Lovely Accident has gained 15 million views on Youtube.

Also Read | Sunny Leone shows how she created Halloween look of Princess Poppy from 'Trolls'

Hollywood Wale Nakhre

Starring Sunny Leone & Upesh Jangwal in the music video, Hollywood Wale Nakhre is sung by singer Upesh Jangwal. The song is composed by Tanveer Singh Kohli. The song is written by Sachin Singhania & Tanveer Singh Kohli. Sunny Leone's latest song Hollywood Wale Nakhre has received more than 6.5 million views on Zee Music Company's official youtube channel. More than 80k people have given a thumbs up to the music video.

Also Read | Sunny Leone rocks a casual look as she poses against a pretty backdrop

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.