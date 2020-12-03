'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Manit Joura Is Overwhelmed With Audiences' Response On New TV Show

TV Actor Manit Joura seems to be overwhelmed by the love and appreciation he is getting for his character on Dangal TV's new show Prem Bandhan. The show follows the story of an independent girl who takes the responsibilities of her family on her shoulders. She ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. Prem Bandhan promises a unique storyline and a narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Manit Joura is overwhelmed with the audience's response

Speaking about his character on the show Prem Bandhan, Manit Joura said he feels very grateful to be a part of the show. He added that he was surprised when he saw the initial reactions of his friends and family members when the show aired. Manit Joura felt blessed when his friends and close ones called him after watching the first episode.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Rehearses On 'Deedar De' With Pooja, Asks 'Are We Ready?'

Manit Joura's fans and viewers also messaged him on Instagram and told him how much they loved the character and the overall theme of the show. The viewers are very curious about his character. Manit Joura is thankful for his friends, family, fans and viewers who are loving the show and is overwhelmed with the appreciation he is getting for Prem Bandhan.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 30, 2020: Preeta Slaps Mahira In Anger

The show has certainly made a mark with its initial episodes and the viewers look forward to what it brings in the future. We hope that the fans keep on showering the love and appreciation of Manit and his new show. Manit Joura is also popular for his character as Rishabh Luthra on the romantic TV show Kundali Bhagya. He is known for his positive attitude and charming on-screen presence. The highest-rated TV show also features actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 1, 2020: Karan Bails Sarla Out Of Jail

Also Read: Shraddha Arya's List Of Films That She Starred In Before 'Kundali Bhagya'

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.