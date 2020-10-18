Did You Know Raftaar’s First Rap-Group Was ‘Black Wall Street Desis’?

Raftaar is one of the popular rappers in the country and has often shared his struggling story many times through his songs and through the television show MTV Roadies, where he was a judge. But many of his fans are not aware of the fact that Raftaar was once a part of a hip-hop crew called ‘Black Wall Street Desis’.

Everything about Raftaar’s first group Black Wall Street Desis

Raftaar tasted fame through Dance India Dance Doubles where he participated as a contestant. He later formed a group called ‘Black Wall Street Desis’ with Lil Goku and Ikka. He met his fellow group members through inner-rap circles. They wrote their own lyrics, sung themselves and paid for the records from their own pockets. The group grew professionally and started uploading their work on famous social networking sites of that time – Orkut and MySpace. In an interview with The Indian Express, Raftaar said that his group was called Black Wall Street Desis and they used to speak like Black rappers at the time. They were all wannabes at one point.

Honey Singh’s approach and Mafia Mundeer

According to Raftaar, their struggle was getting noticed and rap-lovers had started appreciating the group’s album. The group finally got recognition when they got a call from Honey Singh for a collaboration. In another interview with The Indian Express, he said that people didn’t know Honey Singh’s face at the time, but knew his name for a couple of hits. The crew figured that Honey Singh had cracked the way of making rap accessible to the Indian audience, by mixing Indian percussion and melody. They joined hands and formed another crew called Mafia Mundeer. Black Wall Street Desis was now Mafia Mundeer with two additional crew members – Honey Singh and Badshah. Together, they released many hits which were all well received by the audience. Listen to the first-ever Honey Singh and Raftaar song here -

Latest Collaboration

Raftaar is known for his songs like Swag Mera Desi, Tamanchey Pe Disco, Dhaakad, and Go Pagal. His latest project was a collaboration with singer Akasa, titled 'Naiyyo'. The video has already garnered about twenty-six lakh views and two eighty-nine thousand likes. Check Raftaar's latest song here:

