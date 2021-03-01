Raja Kumari's 'I Am A Rebel' Track Features Kiara Advani And Bani J In Lead | Watch

Svetha Yallapragada Rao, popularly known by her stage name Raja Kumari, has collaborated with several international artists. Her tracks have featured some of the most popular Hollywood stars like Gwen Stefani among others. Raja Kumari has released yet another of the songs titled as I Am A Rebel. She took to Instagram to share a video snippet of the song. In what comes as a surprise, Kiara Advani and Bani J have featured in the track.

Raja Kumari's I Am A Rebel out now

The video begins with a woman standing with an SOS signal in her hand. The next frame sees Kiara Advani reading the 'Rebel's Digest'. Bani J appears in the next frame and is seen intensely working out. Raja Kumari sings in the background 'Imma do whatever I do want, I am a rebel'. Further ahead, Kiara is also seen sitting in a shopping cart and eating candy. This Raja Kumari's song is in collaboration with Boat.

Raja Kumari's post garnered over 22K likes within four hours and is still counting. As soon as the video was shared, several of her fans rushed in to comment to express their admiration for the track. Many have commented using the fire emojis and the red heart emojis. One of her fans also described her as feisty. See their reactions below:

Raja Kumari's songs

Raja Kumari has not only delivered solo tracks or songs in collaboration with other artists but she also has given music for movies. She has composed songs for Kaatru Veliyidai, Race 3, Judgementall Hai Kya and Dil Bechara. She also was a judge on MTV's Hustle show. The show was about giving a platform to budding rappers. The show was co-judged by Raftaar and Nucleya. It was hosted by Gaelyn Mendonca. She has collaborated with Iggy Azalea on the song Change Your Life, with Fifth Harmony on the track Like Mariah and Gwen Stefani on the song Obsessed. Some of her most popular songs are The Wakhra Song which has 143 million views on YouTube, Husn Parcham has 90 million views on YouTube, Shook has 10 million views on YouTube and City Slums has 47 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the song and @thrajakumari Instagram

