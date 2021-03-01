'The Girl On The Train' Actor Avinash Tiwary Called 'ghatiya' By Troll, Here's His Reply

Trolling has become a common practice today, and stars, be it established names or newcomers are at its receiving end. While most of them are known to ignore it most of the times, sometimes they hit back, strongly, or with sarcasm. Recently, actor Avinash Tiwary received some criticism for his performance in the recently released The Girl on the Train and was happy to respond with some wit.

Avinash Tiwary reply to trolls

Recently, a few netizens lashed out at Avinash Tiwary’s performance in The Girl on the Train. One of them praised lead actor Parineeti Chopra, but called Avinash’s acting as ‘ghatiya’ (pathetic), and that he was a’kaala dhabba’ (black stain) on acting. The comment was in response to another who had called his acting ‘bakwaas.’

The Bulbbul star sent love back by saying, “Even my ex-girlfriend did not write such nasty things about me. Maybe we have some old connection. Will meet again, but please clean your mouth and comment.’’

Yaar itna bura toh Ex-girlfriend ne bhi nahi bola tha...Lagta hai apna koi puraana rishta hai...Phir milenge dost bas apna muh saaf karke aana. Love you🤗 https://t.co/02NkcD1g1z — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) March 1, 2021

The troll responded that he will meet only if Avinash gives a 'good performance' in his next film. The actor once again quipped that he will wait for the review if the netizen likes his work and asked him to be a bit mild in his comments as he was 'soft.’

For sure bhai...i will wait for you to msg jab acha kaam lage... Promise? nahi lage toh bol dena nahi laga,par pyaar se...Thoda soft hoon yaar ;). All the best 🤗 — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) March 1, 2021

To another who wrote that he could not get the ‘Avinash Tiwary hype’, the actor credited it to his mother’s halwa and joked that it was only for those who ‘hype’ him up.

i think its coz my mom makes amazing Halwa but she gives it only to those who hype me up...Plz do the needful,sach mein its very tasty 😁 https://t.co/fb2AVYy9zA — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) March 1, 2021

Avinash Tiwary career

Avinash Tiwary is cast opposite Parineeti Chopra, The Girl on the Train, in the role of her husband. The movie that hit Netflix on Friday has been receiving mixed reviews on social media, with some calling Parineeti’s act as ‘’landmark.’

After making his debut with Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Avinash had a grand launch as a lead in Imtiaz Ali’s production Laila Majnu.He had two releases in 2020, a segment of the anthology Ghost Stories and Anushka Sharma-produced Bulbbul.

