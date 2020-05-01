Rajinikanth's Best Movies Rated Above 8.0 On IMDb; See Full List

Rajinikanth has worked on a variety of projects over the years. Besides impressing everyone with his acting chops, he has also worked as a producer and screenwriter. Rajinikanth kick-started his acting journey in 1975 Tamil flick Apoorva Raagangal featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Gradually, he grew to prominence and emerged out as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. We have compiled some of Rajinikanth’s best movies that are rated over 8 on IMDb.

1. Baasha

Baasha stars Rajinikanth and Nagma in the lead roles. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the Tamil action flick also features Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, and Vijayakumar in supporting roles. Rajinikanth’s Baasha revolves around the life of an auto driver, Manikam, who attempts to keep his father’s promise by hiding his dark side. He focuses on his family’s well-being and can go to any extent for them. However, troubles surface upon the return of his old rival, who kidnaps his sister and tried to molest her. A furious Baasha is then forced to showcase his violent side, which unveils his past life as a gangster.

Released in 1995, Baasha was well-received by the audience and garnered positive reviews by the critics. The Rajinikanth flick broke numerous box office records and received awards for the actor’s performance. Moreover, it was remade in different languages including Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Bangladeshi. Baasha has received 8.2 on IMDb

2. Thalapathi

Thalapathi stars Rajinikanth and Mammootty in the lead roles. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, it also features Arvind, Amrish Puri, Bhanupriya, Geetha, among others in supporting roles. Released in 1991, the Tamil crime drama flick follows the life of a mettlesome slum dweller, who befriends a popular and powerful don.

The theme of Rajinikanth’s flick is based on the friendship between Karna and Duryodhana from Mahabharata. Thalapathi garnered critical acclaim for the direction and Rajinikanth’s performance. It was a huge commercial success and received awards. Later on, it was also remade in Kannada. Thalapathi has received 8.5 on IMDb.

3. Padaiyappa

Padaiyappa features Rajinikanth alongside Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan, and Soundarya in the prominent roles. Released in 1999, the K. S. Ravikumar’s film revolves around Padaiyappa, an ace engineer, who loses his father. His foster brother commits fraud and captures all his property, giving him a shock. On the other hand, Neelambari’s love for Padaiyappa converts into jealousy and she seeks revenge from his love interest Vasundhara. So, Padaiyappa overcomes obstacles and climbs the ladder of financial success.

Padaiyappa was the first Tamil film, which was released worldwide. At the time, it emerged out to be Tamil cinema’s highest-grossing flick. It has received 8.1 on IMDb.

