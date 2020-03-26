Rakul Preet Singh's Movies That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime

Rakul Preet Singh is one actress who has made it huge not just on the big screen but on social media as well. The actress has given her fans many films to remember. Rakul Preet Singh's movies that are widely popular include Winner, De De De Pyaar De, Yaariyan, NGK, Aiyaary and more. Listed below are some of the most popular Rakul Preet Singh movies to watch on Amazon Prime. Read on to know more details:

Rakul Preet Singh's movies on Amazon Prime

1) Winner

One of Rakul Preet Singh's movies that remain widely popular includes Winner. The film is available on Amazon Prime and is one of the top 5 Rakul Preet Films to watch. The film revolves around the lives of Siddharth and his lover Sitara.

2) Khakee (Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru)

This film talks about Theeran who is a dedicated police officer who pays the price for his honesty. Life goes bad when he tries to investigate the illegal activities conducted by a powerful gangster. The film is directed by H. Vinoth.

3) NGK

One of Rakul Preet Singh's most popular movies include NGK. The film throws light on social workers. It revolves around the life of Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, a social worker who is forced to join politics to help his village.

4) Jaya Janaki Naayaka

This is another film of Rakul Preet Singh that is available on Amazon Prime. The love story is a must-watch for romance lovers. The film revolves around Gagan and Sweety who love each other but face many hurdles.

