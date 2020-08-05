Ram Sampath Comments On Favouritism, Says Bollywood Is Run By A 'bunch Of Clans'

Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, the debate about favouritism and nepotism has gained attention a national level. In a recent interview, music composer and singer Ram Sampath opened up about his experience with favouritism in Bollywood. A few days ago, his wife and singer Sona Mohapatra also tweeted about this issue.

Ram Sampath opens up about favouritism in Bollywood

The ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has led to many debates being discussed about the film industry. Many celebrities have shared their opinion about nepotism and shared their experience in the film industry. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, music composer and singer Ram Sampath discussed favouritism in Bollywood and also shared his personal experiences.

In his interview, the composer said that Bollywood is made up of a “bunch of clans” and as a music composer you end up working for one of them. He also explained that you work for them since they are the ones who get to make movies. He also compared this situation to Hollywood. Ram Sampath said that in the West a professional atmosphere is maintained.

The Delhi Belly music composer explained that in Hollywood you have studios, professional executives present, and a certain process is followed to launch new talent that has been trained for a few years. People in the west take pride in the system and want to nurture new talent from all fields and reward the meritorious added Sampath. Ram once again compared this situation to Bollywood and said that here a few interconnected families do the job expect a few rare expectations.

During the interview, Ram Sampath also shared his personal experiences to explain favouritism. He said that while composing the music for Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees, he was forced to include the remake of Laila. The new Laila song marked actor Sunny Leone’s guest appearance in the film. But while describing this incident, Ram Sampath also added that actor Aamir Khan was the only producer who he did not face issues while working with.

Singer Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath's wife, also commented on the issues the music composer faced while designing the Raees music score. Sona tweeted that an “illiterate, self-important” gang works against genuine, classy, dignified, talented creative professional”. Mohapatra also mentioned that it took Ram Sampath two years to recover from the Raees incident. Take a look at Sona Mohapatra’s tweet here.

This ‘illiterate self-important’ gang works against any genuine,classy,dignified,talented creative professional.Felt heartbroken seeing Ram Sampath go through hell,worse,finally plug out of this toxic biotope 3 years ago.The final straw was #Raees .Took him 2yrs to recover post https://t.co/0VNpldRSdb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 26, 2020

