Sona Mohapatra Attacks 'self-important' Bollywood Gang, Reveals Ram Sampath's Depression

Responding to the news of Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman's encounter with the mafia culture of Bollywood, singer Sona Mohapatra revealed that her husband Ram Sampath also fell prey to the alleged 'gang' in the music industry. She lashed out at the 'illiterate self-important' group who sidelined Ram and allegedly pushed him into depression. Sona revealed that, after composing music for several successful films including Khakee, Talaash, Delhi Belly, Fukrey, and Bhootnath Returns, Ram Sampath gave up on mainstream Bollywood music and focused on archiving folk and classical music.

This ‘illiterate self-important’ gang works against any genuine,classy,dignified,talented creative professional.Felt heartbroken seeing Ram Sampath go through hell,worse,finally plug out of this toxic biotope 3 years ago.The final straw was #Raees .Took him 2yrs to recover post https://t.co/0VNpldRSdb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 26, 2020

But plug out we must.Ram dealt with his depression & deep disappointment by blocking many of these bullies from his life & phone register,taking up martial arts,working with,archiving folk & classical musicians in our studio,finding solace in music,writing scripts. #MentalHealth https://t.co/0svrCmvTlU — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 26, 2020

AR Rahman had made headlines on Saturday when he said during an interaction on a popular radio channel that “there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

Talking about composing music for late Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara, he said, “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realized, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

He elaborated, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”

