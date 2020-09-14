Ram Sampath Talks About Rafi-Kishore Debate; Calls It 'dumbest Indian Debate Of All Time'

Music composer Ram Sampath, popularly known for his Delly Belly album, recently tweeted about a comparison between iconic Indian singers, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. The debate between the two legendary singers has always been a heated one. Take a look at what Ram Sampath had to say about the debate.

Ram Sampath's tweet

Music composer Ram Sampath took to his Twitter account to share his views about the Kishore Kumar-Mohammed Rafi debate. He said that it is 'one of the dumbest debates of all time'. He tweeted, "The dumbest Indian debate of all time is: who is greater, Rafi or Kishore? Come on people! They’re both equally, incomparably & uniquely brilliant. One doesn’t have to be lesser than the other for you to feel good about your preference. Stop reducing art to binary choices."

He mentioned that both the singers, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar are incomparable and both are unique in their own way.

The dumbest Indian debate of all time is : who is greater, Rafi or Kishore? Come on people! They’re both equally, incomparably & uniquely brilliant. One doesn’t have to be lesser than the other for you to feel good about your preference. Stop reducing art to binary choices.🙏 — RamSampathOfficial (@RamSampathLive) September 13, 2020

Twitter users react to Ram Sampath's Tweet

Twitter users replied to Ram Sampath's tweet in a positive manner. A twitter user said that Indians have always had 'binary choices', be it Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle, Sridevi vs Madhuri Dixit or even Sunidhi Chauhan vs Shreya Ghoshal. He added that Indians always have this tendency to compare between two. He asked, "Can people in India simple listen to music without a comparison machine going in their head?" Read the tweet:

Binary choices are all over the place. Kishore VS Rafi. Lata VS Asha. Sunidhi VD Shreya. Sridevi VS Madhuri.

At the core, there’s a propensity to always compare. Can people in India simple listen to music without a comparison machine going in their head? — 𝕊𝕒𝕥𝕪𝕒𝕛𝕚𝕥 𝕊𝕒𝕙𝕦 (@satyajits) September 13, 2020

To this, Ram Sampath replied that he agrees with the twitter user. He said that its a sign of 'scarce mentality'. He added that Indians have to learn to appreciate things without having to make 'stupid charts' where one person deserves to be at the top.

Another Twitter user agreed with the tweet. He tweeted that people having these debates are 'very dumb'. He said that normal people do not even have the right to compare music because of their 'scarce knowledge'. He mentioned that music is an 'ocean' and everybody should 'flow freely in it'.

At the end of the day, it is music...I agree, these people are really dumb ....and who are we to compare or judge...music is ocean...lets flow freely and enjoy... — Atul Malviya (@Atul_Malviya) September 13, 2020

Another Twitter user replied that she cannot believe that people are actually comparing Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. She said, "They both are amazing and completely different from each other". Take a look at what she has to say.

Wow!!! I cannot believe this is being debated. They both are amazing and completely different from each other. — Gnanu ayysola (@ayysolagnanu) September 13, 2020

About Ram Sampath

Ram Sampath is a popular Indian music composer who started his career composing Jingles and later made a pop album like Tanha Dil. He is popularly known for his music in films like Delhi Belly, Khakee, Talaash, and Raees. Ram Sampath's Twitter is always flooded with his views on a wide range of issues. He also shares his work with his fans on Twitter.

