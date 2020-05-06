If 'Beyhadh' Is Made In Hollywood, These Actors Would Be Perfect For The Role

The Indian television show, Beyhadh was almost a phenomenon in the country. The otherwise adorable Jennifer Winget surprise everyone with her psychotic character of Maya Mehrotra. Not to forget an amazing cast of Kushal Tandon, Aneri Vajani, Rajesh Khattar and Piyush Sahdev. The premise of the show is based on Maya falling in love with Arjun who works in the magazine company she owns. They get married but Maya's psychotic obsession and possessiveness towards Arjun causes her downfall and a series of unfortunate events. If Beyhadh was to be made in Hollywood, these actors would be perfect for the role.

Jennifer Winget - Rosamund Pike

Everyone remembers Rosamund Pike's wonderful performance in Gone Girl as the conniving wife hidden behind an innocent facade. The character had many similarities with Jennifer's character from Beyhadh. If anyone, it seems Rosamund is perfect for playing Maya Mehrotra in Hollywood.

Image credit: Jennifer Winget Instagram, Rosamund Pike Instagram

Kushal Tandon - Chris Evans

Kushal Tandon and Chris Evans share facial similarities in their rugged handsome looks. Yet both of them can also portray the sensitive side of a character as well.

Image credit: Kushal Tandon Instagram, ChrisEvansactor Instagram

Aneri Vajani - Emma Watson

Aneri Vajani as the spunky and quirky Saanjh had won hearts in Beyhadh. These qualities also resonate with Emma Watson and so it seems the latter is perfect for the role.

Image credit: Aneri Vajani Instagram, Emma Watson Instagram

Rajesh Khattar - Michael Douglas

Both actors have played villainous roles wonderfully on the screen. Michael Douglas thus seems perfect to play Rajesh Khattar's character in Beyhadh.

Image credit: Rajesh Khattar Instagram, Michael Douglas Instagram

Sumit Bharadwaj - Daniel Radcliff

Both actors have a simple boyish look which seems perfect to play the character of the younger brother in Beyhadh. Not to mention Bharadwaj and Radcliff's facial similarities.

Image credit: Sumit Bharadwaj Instagram, DanielRadcliffimages Instagram

Piyush Sahdev - Liam Hemsworth

When needed, even Liam Hemsworth can turn into a villain like in the movie Isn't It Romantic. Thus, with similar rugged looks, Hemsworth seems perfect to play Piyush Sahdev's villainous character in Beyhadh.

Image credit: Piyush Sahdev Instagram, Liam Hemsworth Instagram

Swati Shah - Candice Bergen

Candice Bergen is popular for her role as the protective mother in Sweet Home Alabama. This characteristic is also common to the character played by Swati Shah in Beyhadh making Bergen perfect for the role.

Image credit: SwatiPShah Instagram, Candice Bergen Instagram

Image credit: Sny TV Live, Liam Hemsworth Instagram, Rosamund Pike Instagram

