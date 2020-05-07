Ed Stafford To Take Wife And 20-month-old Toddler To Survive In Wilderness; Read Details

Well-known explorer Ed Stafford has survived independently in some of the most dangerous environments, often desperate for food, shelter and water, but now he seems to be putting himself to the ultimate test. As per reports, Ed Stafford will stay off-grid on a remote uninhabited island in Indonesia for about a month in the brand-new documentary ED STAFFORD: MAN WOMAN CHILD WILD premiering on Discovery, Discovery HD and Discovery Plus App on May 11, 2020.

In this unexplored place, he will be completely self-sufficient fending for himself, but here's the twist; this time, Ed won't be alone as he will be joined by wife Laura Bingham and 20-month-old son Ran, where they will have to live as a family, on the beautiful but challenging island.

Entirely self-filmed the challenge of survival for Ed, Laura and Ran will see them deep in the Indian Ocean, based on one of the 18,000 islands of Indonesia. They would have to fend for themselves, one hour away from civilisation and without supplies, with no idea of the sources of water and food in advance, and with the growing threat of tropical storms ever-present.

Ed Stafford recently opened up about the show and said that he thought it would be kind of fascinating as an experiment, for a family to go out and discover whether they can survive and leave behind all the trappings of modern life. He also said that Discovery Channel had bought into the idea and even they thought that this would make a very interesting television program. He also said that he has learned a lot of lessons along the way.

Also read | Bear Grylls Is Stark Naked In An Instagram Live Of Himself Jumping Into A Water Body; Read

Ed Stafford also opened up about what helps him during the most stressful moments on the trip and that is meditation. He revealed that is very important for him to be centred, aware and to be able to notice things around.

Also read | Rajinikanth Looks Ready For Adventure As Bear Grylls Shares 1st Look From 'Man Vs Wild'

Ed and Laura want to take away from the modern trappings of life in the experiment to investigate how life is when lived 'back to basics.' ED STAFFORD: MAN WOMAN CHILD WILD will premiere in India on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 8 pm, on Discovery, Discovery HD and Discovery Plus App.

Also read | Rajinikanth On 'Man Vs Wild': Bear Grylls & 'superhero' Meet Tiger In Nail-biting Promo

Also read | From His Zest To Hope; Rajinikanth's Best Moments From ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.