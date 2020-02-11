Eminem To Make His Acting Comeback After 18 Years? Rapper Spills The Beans

Eminem evidently managed to surprise the viewers at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony as he performed his song Lose Yourself. The rapper's performance was kept as a secret and Eminem graced the Oscars stage almost 17 years after he won his award.

Though Eminem is known as the 'God of Rap' by his fanbase of millions, he has also tried his hand out in acting with 8 Mile back in 2002. Now, after the much-acclaimed Oscars 2020 performance, Eminem was asked whether he would like to work in films again.

Eminem on returning back to acting after 8 Mile

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Eminem was speaking to a news daily post his performance at the Oscars 2020 where he was asked if he would be open to working as an actor now. The rapper was quick to reply that he wouldn't like to say that he is not interested. The rapper wishes to feature in a film only when a right script comes along. He also emphasized that he would only be open to working in a film again if his schedule allows him to.

The rapper was also asked about his experience of working on 8 Mile. To this, Eminem was open to admit that he had mixed emotions while shooting the film. He revealed that it was a lot of work as 8 Mile was his first film as an actor. He further expressed that being on someone else's schedule during the production of the film certainly puts him in distress as he likes to work according to his own schedule.

Eminem concluded saying that there were parts of the production which were definitely fun but there were some parts that he wasn't much fond of.

They said #Eminem is irrelevant & should retire. Let me remind you this song was released 18 years ago n he won Oscar for that. Look his relevancy 18 years later. World is bigger than Hiphop Twitter. This man is unstoppable even in 2020, Look at the ovations. We love u em #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ych0PCZvZA — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) February 10, 2020

