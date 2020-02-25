Rapper Pop Smoke’s Family To Hold A Private Funeral In Brooklyn: Reports

After the murder of American rapper and songwriter Bashar Barakah Jackson, also known as Pop Smoke, reports suggest that the family will hold a private funeral procession in Brooklyn. The heinous incident was reportedly the result of a home invasion, according to preliminary police reports. Further investigations are underway.

Also Read | Juice WRLD Estate To Shortlist Over 2000 Unreleased Tracks For Posthumous Album

Pop Smoke's funeral preparation underway

Multiple reports suggest that Pop Smoke will be paid last respects at a Brooklyn address. The slain rapper will be sent off in the presence of close friends and family friends only, as suggested by many reports. According to reports from TMZ, the members of Pop Smoke’s family have made the arrangements to take his body to New York City.

The family is mourning and disheartened to attain a loss of the MC at a very young age. According to reports, some of the family members are flying off to NYC to attend the funeral on Sunday. The procession will be held in the hometown church in Brooklyn. Further reports suggest that his burial date is yet to be decided, for the Sunday gathering only a prayer service will be held.

Also Read | Juice Wrld: Lyrics Of His Popular Song 'Legends', Explained

More about Pop Smoke

The young rapper, MC debuted with Meet the Woo and was available for streaming and sales in July 2019. The album had a mix of rap and hip-hop genre music. He had also released his second album JACKBOYS. According to sources, Pop Smoke was in the midst of preparing a third album.

His death comes as a loss to the hip-hop industry and several celebs mourned the death of Pop Smoke. The investigations of murder are still underway, but some reports and law enforcement officers revealed that on February 19 at around 4:30 am, two men allegedly broke into Pop Smoke's house, after which four gunshots were heard by those nearby.

Pop Smoke's first album

Also Read | Pop Smoke Death: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaren Jackson Jr Pay Tribute To Young Rapper

Also Read | Rapper Pop Smoke Shot Dead At Hollywood Hill In A Home Invasion: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.