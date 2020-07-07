Rapper Pusha-T Takes A Dig At Drake In His Leaked Song Titled 'Paranoia'

Pusha – T is making the headlines for several reasons. Recently, he was in the news after he announced his new song. However, things took a turn for the rapper as his song got leaked on the internet. Now, the rapper has again been in the news for dissing Drake. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Pusha T takes a shot at Drake again

Recently, Pusha-T and Pop Smoke’s new song titled Paranoia was leaked on the internet. It also features Young Thug and Gunna. In the song, fans can see that Pusha-T is taking shots at Drake, who is one of the most renowned celebrities. In the song, Pusha-T has made several references to Drake. In one of the verses, he has talked about Drake’s hometown Toronto. Here are the lyrics of the leaked song that apparently aim at Drake:

Pusha T’s verse on Pop Smoke’s “Paranoia” pic.twitter.com/OLhoiRyfXe — HipHipArchives33 (@archives33) July 4, 2020

You know reality bites… It's chess not checkers

Those empty threats only sound good on your records. If the patois is not followed by blocka..

It's like marked for death Screw face, without the chopper. Let 'em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra! Only to find the blade, flying' back through LaGuardia. I might even buy a home out in Mississauga. On my walls, half scrawls of Tshabalala's. Many doors, that are sprawled, they my il nana's. Make a call, she gon' crawl, Bad Gyal Patra. I'm involved then absolved, I am Godfather, hush.

Drake and Pusha T have been on the opposite side for years now. They have been seen making the headlines over the years for their clashes. Recently, Pusha-T took to his official social media and warned those who are responsible for leaking his song. He wrote, "all the leaks is cute, I don’t care for real cause once music is old to me it doesn’t matter...but i promise u this, if i find out who is leaking it I will make a decent example out of u...and no one can stop it, no Kanye, nobody! Just cause u think u can play with me". Here is the tweet by Pusha-T:

alll the leaks is cute, i don’t care for real cause once music is old to me it doesn’t matter...but i promise u this, if i find out who is leaking it i will make a decent example out of u...and no one can stop it, no Kanye, nobody! Just cause u think u can play with me ☺️ — King Push (@PUSHA_T) October 13, 2019

“It ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun...” hahahahahahahahahahaahhahahahahahahhahahhaaahhahahhahhahhahahhahhahahahahahhahhaaahahahhah — King Push (@PUSHA_T) October 13, 2019

