Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After He Live-streams Gruesome Murder Of 2 Women

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' brother has reportedly murdered two women on Saturday, January 30, 2021, before live-streaming the gruesome outcome on his social media handle. Vacaville police arrested Raymond Michael Weber after the officers received a woman's call to report an armed man inside an apartment. The woman said the man was live-streaming himself from inside the apartment on social media.

According to IBTimes, after the live stream showed him holding a handgun with two females lying unconscious on the floor, Raymond Weber was arrested inside the apartment. The gruesome video shows the victims naked, covered in blood and at one point, he removes the magazine from the handgun before showing the camera that it is empty.

Weber can be heard constantly saying "these ******* tried to set me up" and "Uzzy Marcus tried to set me up". Weber also kneels over the apparently dead bodies at one point and tests one of the victim's pulse as he says, "this ***** still alive." He then switches off the lights and is heard looking for a lighter before using a toaster in the kitchen to light his cigarette. The live stream ends shortly after. The video has since been pulled down from Instagram but several social media handles have managed to get their hands on the footage and are asking for justice on the same.

About the arrest

On Saturday morning, Raymond Michael Weber was arrested in connection with the deaths of two women at the Vacaville apartment complex. As per ABC10, booking records from the Solano County Jail reveals that Weber was arrested at 8:32 am by the Vacaville Police Department in an apartment at 582 Rocky Hill Lane, in the complex.

He faces two counts of murder in the first degree. He was also held for multiple felonies on a warrant, including domestic violence. As of Saturday night, Weber will stay in the Solano County Jail, where he will be held without bail. At 1:30 pm in Solano Superior Court, his court date is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Who is Rapper Uzzy Marcus?

Uzzy is a local rapper in the industry who has been working to make a name for himself. He uses his social media regularly to speak about his music. His Instagram indicated that he has worked on a new single. Using his Instagram handle, the rapper gives an insight into his personal and professional life. Although bringing light to his everyday life, the rapper uses it to highlight his talent. At the same time, he promotes his music there regularly. There are no photos of his brother on his social media at the moment.

