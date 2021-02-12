Rashmika Mandanna And Badshah's Peppy Track 'Top Tucker' Out Now, Fans Shower Praise

Badshah’s tracks have featured some of the most popular actors from Bollywood, and now South-Indian beauty Rashmika Mandanna has joined the bandwagon as well. She has featured in a peppy dance number by Badhshah which is titled as Top Tucker. Rashmika took to Instagram to update her fans and followers that her much-awaited song has been released and available for streaming on YouTube. Scroll to see the video and know how fans are reacting to it.

Badshah and Rashmika Mandanna’s Top Tucker out now

Sharing a snippet from the song, Rashmika announced that her new song Top Tucker has been released. In the caption, she wrote, “Have you heard it yet? ðŸ™†ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ Got your dancing shoes on yet?! #TopTucker out now”. In the video, Rashmika has donned a shirt and a lungi and accessorised her look with the traditional South-Indian ornaments. She also has tied her hair in a bun and worn mogra flowers as well.

Top Tucker has been sung by Uchana Amit, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Jonita Gandhi and features Badshah. The music for this dance number has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the lyrics have been penned by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan. It has been released under the Yash Raj Films banner on YouTube.

The song has already received 907K views within three hours of premiering. Netizens are showering a lot of praise on the track by commenting on it. Many have expressed their admiration for Rashmika's expressions while one user has written that the combination of these artists has resulted in a bomb. Check their reactions below:

Image courtesy- YRF YouTube channel

Badshah's songs

Badshah has released some of the most popular tracks throughout his career so far. Most of which have become an instant party anthem. Some of his biggest hit songs are Genda Phool which has 737 million views on YouTube, Kala Chashma which has 703 million views on YouTube and Garmi from the movie Street Dancer 3D, which has 368 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

The actor has starred in some of the blockbuster hits like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam and Yajamana. She all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Siddharth Malhotra. The movie is titled as Mission Manju. The plot is set against the 90s era and is based on real events and is helmed by Ronnie Screwvala. Rashmika took to Instagram to announce that the filming of the same has commenced.

Image courtesy- A still from the track

