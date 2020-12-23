Rashmika Mandanna Set For Bollywood Debut With 'Mission Manju' Next To Sidharth Malhotra

South Indian actor Rashimka Mandanna will soon make her debut in Bollywood with the film Mission Majnu. The actor will star next to Sidharth Malhotra in the new film. The film also have three directors collaborating on it. Read ahead to know about the actor and her work:

Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood Debut

Pic Credit: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

In the post shared by the actor, fans can spot a poster of the film 'Mission Majnu' with a personal note by the actor. Rashmika added that she was 'super excited' to be part of the film and ended her note with 'Cheers to the new journey'. The actor also tagged everyone who was involved in the film's making.

Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu is a film set in 1970 and is inspired by real events. It will be written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja & directed by Ronnie Screwvala. The film has so far received many positive reviews by fans. Siddharth will be seen as a RAW agent, many reports added.

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

Born on 5 April 1996, Rashmika did her schooling in Coorg Public School (COPS). When she was in college she started pursuing modelling and acting. Her breakthrough happened in 2016.

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in the film industry with the film Kirik Party (2016). The film was directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by G. S. Guptha and Rakshit Shetty and became one of the most successful Kannada movies to ever be made. It features Rakshit Shetty as Karna, Rashmika Mandanna as Saanvi Joseph, Samyuktha Hegde as Aarya, Achyuth Kumar as Ghouse, Aravinnd Iyer as Lokesh Kumar, Dhananjay Ranjan as Manjunath M and Ashwin Rao Pallaki as Ravi. The film has a rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb.

The next movie that the actor did was Anjani Putra (2017). The film was directed by A. Harsha and produced by M. N. Kumar. It cast Puneeth Rajkumar as Viraj, son of Anjana Devi, Rashmika Mandanna as Geetha, Ramya Krishna as Anjana Devi, Mukesh Tiwari as Bhairava and P. Ravi Shankar as SP Surya Prakash. The film got decent reviews from critics and received a rating of 6.2 on IMDb.

Her most recent film is Bheeshma (2020). It was directed by Venky Kudumula starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10.

