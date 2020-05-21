When Nia Sharma Spoke About Her Friendship With Ravi Dubey & Called Him 'supportive'

Nia Sharma has become a fan-favourite TV actor over the years. The diva began her television career back in the year 2010 in Star Plus’ Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha opposite Swati Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. Since then the diva has appeared in several televisions shows and web series and has won the hearts of many. Nia Sharma rose to fame with her stint in Zee TV's Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey. The show was so successful that a sequel web series of the show was released by ZEE5.

While promoting the web series, Nia Sharma spoke to a media portal about her friendship with actor Ravi Dubey. When the actor was asked how was her experience working with Ravi Dubey again, Nia Sharma said that it was a pleasure working with him. The Naagin 4 actor added how previously the duo had many differences and they didn’t speak for a long time.

Nia Sharma further said that they mended their difference later. When they started working together for Jamai Raja 2.0, it was a fun ride as Ravi Dubey was very supportive. According to Nia Sharma, both of them have grown up since they were last paired. They have not only matured but have also grown up as an actor.

Speaking about their intimate scenes, Nia Sharma revealed that Ravi Dubey turned cold-feet while shooting. The actor added that Ravi would become very nervous which she found very cute. Nia Sharma also added that the comfort level that they share has grown a lot after working together.

About Jamai Raja and its sequel

Jamai Raja is a television show which had a successful 3-year run on the small screen. In the year 2019, Jamai Raja 2.0 was streamed on ZEE5. It was a romantic thriller web series featuring Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles. The plot of the series concerned the differences between a mother and daughter and how everything changes when the daughter falls in love.

Nia Sharma’s Professional front

On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently essaying the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show Naagin 4. The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show revolves around the life of a shape-shifting serpent woman. She is fighting against evil to protect the ultimate source of power, the Naagmani. Along with Nia Sharma, the show features Anita Hassanandani, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria in prominent roles. The shooting of the show is on a standstill due to the pandemic.

