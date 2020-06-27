RD Burman's Birthday: Here Are Best Bengali Songs By Pancham Da

June 27 marks the 81st birth anniversary of one of the most renowned music directors, RD Burman. Lovingly known as Pancham Da by his fans, the composer gifted Bollywood some soulful melodies that are still widely revered among fans. Born in 1939, RD Burman entered the music industry in the 1950s. It did not take Pancham Da much time to carve his niche in the industry.

Reports suggest that Burman got the name Pancham as he used to cry in five different notes as a child. He learned the art of music from masters like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Ashish Khan before making music that the country had never heard earlier. So, we have listed some of RD Burman’s songs in Bengali that you must listen to right away. Read on:

Mone Pore Ruby Roy

In the 1960s, famous scriptwriter Sachin Bhowmick promised to pen the lyrics of a Bengali song for RD Burman, who wanted to compose, sing and release it as a Durga Puja number. After freeing himself from a stream of assignments, he wrote down a track reminiscing his college-day flame. For protecting her identity, Sachin Bhowmick changed her name to Ruby Roy. So, RD Burman composed the song Mone Pore Ruby Roy and sang it. It was a massive hit at the time of its release.

Aaj Goongoon Goonje

RD Burman composed this soulful song twice. The first version is in Bengali as Aaj Goongoon Goonje, which Asha Bhosle sang in 1965 for the movie Rajkumari. But in 1970, the makers brought the song back to life in Kati Patang by Shakti Samanta. Singer Kishor Kumar lent his voice to the Hindi version known as Pyar Deewana Hota Hai. Lyricist Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics for the second type, and it features Rajesh Khanna singing for Asha Parekh.

Jete Jete Pathe Holo Deri

RD Burman has sung numerous Bengali songs apart from composing them. His song Jete Jete Pathe Holo Deri is melodious and quite moving. According to reports, Gulzar Saab saw Pancham Da rehearsing the Pujo album song, and its tune got stuck in his head. He felt Jete Jete Pathe Holo Deri is apt for the situation in his movie Aandhi. So, it led to a Hindi version of the song, Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa. Incidentally, there were lines of dialogue in the original track, and RD Burman, reportedly, did not like the removal of that part.

