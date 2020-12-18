Recap 2020: 10 Best Hindi Songs That Left Fans Impressed With Their Beats And Music

Songs have been the most refreshing source of entertainment in 2020 as the year was filled with surprises with several TV celebs featuring in music videos and Bollywood actors collaborating with Punjabi singers. Here's a list of 2020 best Hindi songs that were a part of everybody's music playlist. Take a look.

10 best Hindi songs of 2020

Naach Meri Rani

Nora Fatehi set the internet on fire with her new song Naach Meri Rani in collaboration with Guru Randhawa. The actor is best known for her dancing skills and she was widely appreciated for her dance moves in the song. Twitterati was going gaga and Nora Fatehi was trending on Twitter as the song released in November. Several fans recreated the dance routine and shared videos online. Naach Meri Rani has received more than 225 M views on Youtube.

Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag

Mika Singh collaborated with Badshah and Neha Kakkar to recreate his iconic song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. The song received major appreciation online. The song was a major trend on Instagram reels as many fans created different dance routines on the song. The song has received more than 72 M views on Youtube.

Dil Bechara (theme song)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara was much-awaited by his fans. Ahead of the movie's release, Dil Bechara makers released the title track with the same name. The song topped the Twitter trending section as Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted dancing in the music video. From soothing lyrics to beautiful dancing, everything was much loved by fans. It was also loved by many celebrities as they talked about it on their social media. Dil Bechara received 103M views on Youtube.

Garmi

Nora Fatehi set the internet on fire with her sensuous moves in the song Garmi. As soon as the song was released, it was trending on both Youtube and Twitter. It also broke several records and Nora Fatehi was in complete awe after Garmi scored more views in one day than her past songs. Garmi has received more than 346M views on Youtube.

Humraah

Humraah is one of the smashing hit tracks from the Disha Patani starrer with over 44 million views on Youtube. The song was much appreciated for its lyrics and the chemistry between the leads. Several popular celebrities danced on the track at award shows and also made Instagram reels enjoying their quarantine at home.

Chal Ghar Chale

Chal Ghar Chale is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. The lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. The song was much loved by Twitterati as it was the first song that released from Malang's music tracklist. It was widely appreciated for the intense love portrayal in the music video. Several users also pointed out the brewing chemistry between the leads which was seen in the song. It has 67M views on Youtube.

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana's Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho song was a major hit online. From couple's using the song to share videos with their loved ones to people dancing with friends on the song, the track was widely loved by fans. It also managed to top the Youtube trending section during its release. It has more than 45M views on Youtube.

Bhula Dunga

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have enjoyed a major fanbase online after they appeared in a popular reality show. The duo came out with a music video Bhula Dunga which was sung by Darshan Raval. As soon as the song released, Twitter trending section was filled with hashtags #SidNaaz and #BhulaDunga. The chemistry of the duo was widely loved by the fans. It has recieved 96M views on Youtube.

Malang (title track)

Malang title track was a perfect mix of love and intense chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The magic created on-screen was much loved by fans. The music video was much loved by fans and the new talent was much appreciated in the song. It recieved 111M views on Youtube.

Waareya

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s love song Waareya, showcasing Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s 90s style romance will win your heart. The latest song from the movie is out and gives a nostalgic feeling that will take you back to the simple times. The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma and has Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The music of the movie is composed by Javed-Mohsin (who also sings for the song), along with Kingshuk Chakravarty. The song is much-loved by fans because of its music video and the chemistry between the leads.

