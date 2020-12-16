Recap 2020: From 'The Queen's Gambit' To 'Ratched', Top 10 Foreign Web-series This Year

The Queen's Gambit was amongst the very few welcome surprises that the streaming binge-watchers received this year. In addition to that, the viewers, who stayed home for a considerable portion of this year, got to view some examples of quality content in the comfort of their homes themselves. Fans of the horror genre got treated by The Haunting Of The Bly Manor, while netizens who prefer procedural dramas probably got something new to absorb after they read the Trial of the Chicago 7 review. In terms of content releases on streaming platforms, the year 2020 has arguably been better than any other year in the past. The list that can be found below details 10 of the best web series of 2020.

1) The Queen's Gambit

The list of the best web series of 2020 begins with Anna Taylor Joy's The Queens Gambit. The Queen's Gambit is about the life of an orphan chess prodigy, Beth Harmon. In the miniseries, it is observed that Beth is trying to overcome her Alcohol dependency while simultaneously striving to become the greatest chess player in the world. The show has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb.

2) The Haunting Of The Bly Manor

The Haunting Of The Bly Manor is yet another Netflix Original series. This supernatural series has been created by Mike Flanagan. The Netflix original follows a young governess who, upon her arrival at the Bly Manor, begins seeing apparitions and happenings that could be considered to be textbook poltergeist activities. The show has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb.

3) Upload

Upload, an Amazon Prime Original series, is essentially a science fiction satirical romantic comedy. Most of the plot of the series takes place in a virtual afterlife, which has been converted into digital experiences for those who want to live on as a complex digital recreation of their previous selves after their passing. The show has been created by Greg Daniels. It has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb.

4) The Trial Of The Chicago 7

The fourth addition to the list of web series launched in 2020 is The Trial Of The Chicago 7. The Trial Of The Chicago 7 review on many sites talks about how Aaron Sorkin and the team have managed to make a show that is relevant today but has the setting of '60s. The procedural drama has been hailed for touching upon many social issues that plague society today. The Trial Of The Chicago 7 has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

5) Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever has made it to the list of the top 10 best web series launched in 2020. The Netflix Original touches upon the complexities and complications that arise in the life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager. The show has also been praised for being able to educate many people across the world about Indian traditions, customs and rituals. Never Have I Ever has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

6) Away

Away is playwright Andrew Hinderaker's debut show as a series creator. Away, a Netflix original series, talks about Emma Green, who had to leave her family and friends behind in order to take care of a very important task on Mars. The show has been hailed for its emotional appeal and production design. Away has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb.

7) Love On The Spectrum

Love On The Spectrum on Netflix is a show that talks about the love lives of people who are on different points of the autism spectrum. The show is about love, hope and companionship. Love On The Spectrum has been praised for its ability to be able to tackle multiple complications that can arise in an unconventional relationship where both partners have more than their fair share of challenges. The show has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

8) Ratched

The Sara Paulson frontline horror fiction series is the story of a nurse in special needs asylum who, one day, loses her composure with the patients. The supernatural series manages to touch upon the adverse effects of a prolonged company. One can also say that the events of Ratched are an exaggerated version of what many would consider being a burnout situation. Ratched has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb.

9) Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle, essentially, presents its contestants a challenge in the form of a question "Can they abstain from any kind of intimacy for a hundred thousand dollars?". Too Hot To Handle is a Netflix reality show that became immensely popular during the infancy stages on the worldwide lockdown. The show proved to be a near-instant hit amongst Reality Television show enthusiasts.

10) Unsolved Mysteries

The Netflix documentary show follows a team of supernatural/paranormal explorers and debunkers on their tryst of explaining the unexplained. The show, essentially, ends it each and every episode on a cliffhanger. The main motive of the show is to let the viewers find an explanation for the happenings of the show themselves. Unsolved Mysteries debuted on Netflix just a few weeks ago and has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb.

