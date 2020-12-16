Recap 2020: From 'Scam 1992' To 'Aarya'-10 Best Web Series Of 2020

The digital content space in India has enjoyed massive growth in the year 2020. With the countrywide lockdown and the pandemic, web-series became a major source of entertainment and thus several new web series was released in 2020. From mystery thrillers to romantic drama, here are the 10 best web series of 2020.

Best 2020 web series

Scam 1992

The Hansal Mehta-directed web series Scam 1992 has impressed fans all over India. It is a Sony exclusive web series released in October 2020. The web series takes the viewer on a journey showcasing the entire Harshad Mehta scam of 1992. Actors like, Sharib Hashmi, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina, Satish Kaushik, Lalit Parimoo, etc. play pivotal roles in the story. The series was much loved and garnered major appreciation on Twitter. The theme song of the series was trending and was appreciated widely.

Aashram

Popular Indian filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol came together to create the hit series Aashram on MX Player in August. Only a few months later, Chapter 2-The Dark Side was released on Nov.11. The series was much loved by fans. From Bobby Deol making a grand comeback to series trending on Twitter, both seasons of Aashram received much appreciation.

Special Ops

Hotstar series Special Ops has taken the internet by storm after its release on March 17. The series has been directed by Neeraj Pandey who made his debut in the digital space with the series. The series was praised for its immersive and gripping storytelling. The series has eight episodes where Kay Kay Menon’s character Himmat Singh tries to deduce the incoming attack. Joining Kay Kay Menon’s character Himmat Singh in his conquest are five other officers played by Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, and Muzammil Ibrahim.

Jamtara

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is a Netflix original directed by Soumendra Padhi. The web series revolves around the Jharkhand cybercrimes. Jamtara narrates the story of two cousins, Sunny and Rocky, two young and ambitious masterminds, who thrive on phishing scams. The show stars Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Aksha Pardhasany in the lead roles. The series has been hailed as ‘ominous, gritty, and dark’ by critics, and it falls under the genre of a crime drama thriller. Twitteratis appreciated the storyline and also commented on how accurately the reality was portrayed on screen.

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok, a gritty crime thriller from Amazon Prime Video, is one of the must-watch web shows in 2020. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhawre and Prosit Roy, the series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and Gul Panag in lead roles.

Aarya

Aarya is a Disney+ Hotstar web series which released on June 19, 2020. The series is based on a popular Dutch drama called Penoza. The Hindi version of the series is made by Neerja director Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. Aarya's cast includes Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao, Vikas Kumar, and Manish Choudhary among others. Sushmita Sen made a major comeback with the series and so it was much loved and appreciated online. Celebrities also reviewed the series and it also gained critical acclamation for its storyline.

Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is a romantic series which revolves around a classical singer, Radhe and pop star Tamanna. They have contrasting personalities, and the two set out together on a journey of self-discovery. The series has been created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It features Naseeruddin Shah, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Shreya Chaudhry in key roles. Bandish Bandits' lead created a major buzz on social media with their chemistry and since it was a musical drama, the songs were much loved by the audience.

Panchayat

Amazon Prime’s Panchayat has been a trending topic since the makers released the show globally on April 3. The show is available on Amazon’s internet streaming platform, Amazon Prime. The show is created by The Viral Fever. The series stars Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav in pivotal one. The show revolves around Abhishek Tripathi’s life after he takes up a government job as the secretary or sachiv. The series made its way to the trending section of Twitter during its release and the lead Jitendra Kumar was hailed for his commendable acting skills.

Four More Shots Please 2

Four More Shots Season 2 came as a visual treat for fans amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Four More Shots Please season 2 cast includes Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nupur Asthana, the show revolves around the story of 4 women who chase their dreams and challenge misogyny. The series was much awaited as the first season was a major hit online. The four leads certainly entertained fans as the series was reviewed by the critics and also one of the most talked-about drama after its release.

Mirzapur 2

The much-awaited series Mirzapur 2 which started streaming on October 22 on Amazon Prime. It has a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi among others. The series was trending on Twitter ever since its trailer was released. From witty dialogues to appreciating the storyline, Twitteratis loved the second season. There were several memes created online after the release of Mirzapur 2.

