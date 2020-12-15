Recap 2020: Hindi Television Shows That Were Loved By Audience In 2020

From romantic thrillers to family drama, Indian television shows have a lot to offer to the audience. In the year 2020, shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya made it to the most-watched shows' list. Here's a look at 10 best Hindi TV shows of 2020.

Best Hindi television serials 2020

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a television series that premiered on July 13, 2020, on Star Plus. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is based on the woman Anupamaa who sacrifices a lot to become an ideal wife, daughter-in-law and mother. Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts for a long now. It has maintained a consistent place in BARC top 5 TV shows.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a soap opera airing on Zee TV. It started premiering on July 12, 2017. The serial cast includes Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih and many others. The storyline is based on a couple Preeta and Karan who accidentally got married to each other. Kundali Bhagya has every now and then topped the TRP charts. Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya often end up either being on the first and second position in TRP charts.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is an Indian drama series that airs on Zee TV. The cast includes Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Naina Singh and Krishna Kaul. The show revolved around Abhi and Pragya and their daughters. Kumkum Bhagya has often secured the third and fourth position in the past few months in BARC TRP charts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an Indian sitcom based on the weekly column called Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha. It stars Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Munmun Dutta and many others. The show is based on a group of people who live a particular society as a family. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has time and again ruled the Twitter trending section and also after so long secured a position in BARC TRP chart in the month of November.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a television drama that started airing recently on Star Plus. The series is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mei's lead and the storyline have been gaining major appreciation online recently.

Choti Sarrdaarni

Choti Sarrdaarni is a soap opera airing on Colors TV. It stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak. It follows the story of Meher and Kulwant Kaur. Meher is the daughter of a politically ambitious woman who gets her daughter married to a widower Kulwant, with a 5-year-old son. Choti Sardaarni has been a part of BARC TRP charts every now and then. The sudden twist in the storyline was also appreciated by netizens online.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a daily soap that first aired on channel &TV. It started airing on March 2, 2015. The daily soap, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, stars Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Shilpa Shinde, Sadanand Verma and Rohitash Gaud in pivotal roles. Twitteratis has time and again made the show trend on Twitter. Either during Anita Ji exiting the show or Vibhut's joker look.

Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise. The show is a natural progression in the storyline of Naagin 4. As Naagin 4 was focused on unfolding the mysteries of the Lal Tekri temple. The show features Surbhi Chandna as Bani, Mohit Sehgal as Jai and Sharad Malhotra as Veer. Naagin 5 gained major attention online when Hina Khan starred in the show. Hina Khan and Naagin 5 was trending on Twitter for more than 3 days. Surbhi Chandna also won hearts on Twitter when she entered the show.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 revolves around a girl Gehna who is the house help of the Desai family. The head of the Desai family is Praful Desai, brother of Kokila Modi. It stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim, Rupal Patel, Swati Shah and Vandana Vithlanee. With the online viral trend of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was the major talk of the town during its release. Some netizens also trolled the show on Twitter.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a new romantic thriller drama airing on Colors TV. It serves as a spiritual sequel to the series Ishq Mein Marjawan. It stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is loved by the audience for its storyline and the leads. Several fans also posted about the show on Instagram.

