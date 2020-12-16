Recap 2020: From 'Colour Photo' To 'Prawas', List Of 10 Best Regional Movies Of This Year

The entertainment industry has been churning out amazing content to keep us sane as the Pandemic is at our doorstep. Apart from web series, YouTube videos and Bollywood, the regional movie industry also released some of its movies on the OTT platform for fans to enjoy. From the best Tamil movies of 2020 to the best Telugu movies of 2020, here's the list of 10 best regional movies of 2020, as per IMDb ratings.

10 best regional movies of 2020

Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil drama film which was also dubbed in other regional languages. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.7 and is one of the best Tamil movies of 2020. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

The film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is another hit Tamil movie which released this year. This film has an IMDb rating of 7.7. The hit film is directed and written by Desingh Periyasamy and follows the story of a young man who meets the love of his life and life turns around. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ritu Varma in the lead roles.

Also Read: Amruta Subhash Celebrates 11 Years Of 'Tya Ratri Paus Hota'; Shares Throwback Pics

Colour Photo

The Telugu film Colour Photo has an IMDb rating of 8.2. The romantic film directed by Sandeep Raj stars actors stars Suhas in his first lead role, along with Chandini Chowdary, Sunil, and Harsha Chemudu in the lead roles. The successful film is set in the 1990s and is said to be the story of a below-average man. Colour Photo was the most successful films of 2020, making it the best Telugu movies of 2020.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Jayaram in the lead roles, the Tamil film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. With an IMDb rating of 7.1, the film follows the story of a jealous clerk secretly switches his newborn son with his millionaire friend's temporarily stillborn son.

Also Read: Jeff Bridges Updates His Followers Regarding His Lymphoma; Read More

Choricha Mamla

Choricha Mamla is a hit Marathi film which released this year. This is one of the Best Marathi movies of 2020 which has an IMDb rating of 6.5. Directed by Priyadarshan Jadhav, the film stars Hemant Dhome, Balachandra Gaekwad, Kshitee Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead roles.

Prawas

Prawas is one of the highest-rated Marathi films, with a rating of 8.1. The drama film directed by Shashank Udapurkar is another Best movies of 2020 you must watch. The film stars Ashok Saraf, Padmini Kolhapure, Shashank Udapurkar, Vikram Gokhale and Rajit Kapur and follows a 65-year-old retiree on a path which takes him on a unique journey with his wife when his kidneys stop functioning.

Anjaam Pathiraa

Anjaam Pathiraa is a Malayalam film, which has an IMDb rating of 8, making it one of the best Malayalam movies of 2020. The crime thriller film is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and stars Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph, and Sreenath Bhasi in substantial roles.

The Kung Fu Master

The Malayalam film The Kung Fu Master is a martial art action film directed by Abrid Shine. The Kung Fu Master stars Neeta Pillai, Sanoop Dinesh and Jiji Scaria in major roles. It explores the lives of two martial arts instructors that are upended when they become the targets of a gang, who decide to assassinate the brother and sister duo. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1.

Golkeri

Golkeri is a popular Gujarati film directed by Viral Shah. The hit Gujarati film is a remake of a Marathi film Muramba and stars Malhar Thakar and Manasi Parekh in the lead roles. The story follows a couple who break up because of their differences, after dating for two years. However, their parents put them in awkward situations, in an attempt to bring them back together. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.9.

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar Shares A Still With Co-star Mona Singh From 'Black Widows'; Check Out

Kem Chho?

Kem Chho is another best Gujarati movies of 2020. Directed by Vipul Sharma and Shailesh Dhameliya, the film stars Tushar Sadhu, Amar Ahir, Heena Akolkar in the lead roles. The film revolves around a married middle-class man who wants to various expectations of friends, family, and society, Mayur is in search of a solution but ends up being in a labyrinth.

Also Read: On 'Vijay Diwas', Adivi Sesh Announces The Release Date Of His First Look From 'Major'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.