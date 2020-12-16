Yeshu Becomes First Hindi GEC To Present Such An Intriguing Periodic Drama

Yeshu is an upcoming periodic drama show which will air on &tv. The show follows the fictional story of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity and a spiritual leader. He is known for his healing powers and how he helped people who are afflicted with sins and evil. Born in a cowshed and devoutly religious home, Yeshu, in his growing up years, has profound knowledge and understanding of spirituality and religion, which shapes his core beliefs of love, compassion, forgiveness and peace.

While he is blessed with miraculous powers, he is unaware of them. Through his childhood, Yeshu is nurtured and guided towards his life purpose by his mother. The show has a unique storyline which promises to make viewers stick to their TV screens.

Yeshu Cast

The upcoming periodic drama show Yeshu includes a stellar cast comprising of, Vivaan Shah portraying the role of young Yeshu, Sonali Nikam as Mary, Aarya Dharmchand as Joseph, Darpan Srivastava as King Herod and Rudra Soni as Herod Antipas along with other star casts. Produced by Arvind Babbal Productions Pvt Ltd, the show will premiere on December 22, 2020, at 8:00 pm on &TV and will air every Monday to Friday.

Yeshu plot

&TV's Yeshu is a story of an exceptionally benevolent child who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him. His love and compassion for all is a stark contrast to the dark, evil forces prevalent during his lifetime. Witnessing the various atrocities on his family and in society has a deep impact on him. His attempt to help others and ease their pain often leads to situations where he inevitably ends up being hurt and condemned, by not just the oppressors, but also people at large. But even that does not stop Yeshu from continuing on his path.

